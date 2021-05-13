We’re looking for some new voices to take RTÉ 2fm’s Station Sound to the next level.

Think you’ve got what it takes to be the Next Sound of the Nation?

Send your voice demo, to email2fm@rte.ie and we’ll give it a listen

Whether you’re an M.C. a Prima Donna or a Rocker,

We want the real you, your voice, your accent, your style.

It’s all about authenticity for us, after all we’re “The Sound of the Nation”

Here’s the technical bit:

Please send us an example of your voice either speaking, singing, or rapping.

Good clean audio is essential, so please record in a quiet room.

Feel free to use WAV or MP3, or even a video.

We’ll need your Name, Age and Location too.

What happens next, happens here

RTÉ 2fm