Share One Sunrise Together, The Same Sunrise That Gives Hope To Those Impacted By Suicide

Across 2FM, between now and Saturday May 8th, we’re asking you to join Electric Ireland and ourselves in getting behind Darkness Into Light in aid of Pieta.

It is of course, Pieta’s main fundraiser and with 80% of their funds coming from the public it’s a really important day in terms of helping them to continue to provide the vital life savings services they offer to those impacted by suicide.

Last year when we found out we couldn’t all walk together as normal, it was looking like it might have to be cancelled, but Ireland came together as one community and got behind the event, with hundreds of thousands of you sharing sunrise moments from across the country. The support that shone through was nothing short of amazing and this year we’re asking for you to share one sunrise together again to help raise vital funds for Pieta to continue their lifesaving work.

This year you can join in any way you like – walk, run, swim, hike, bike or simply share your sunrise moment from home. There’s also a Darkness Into Light Challenge – this is where you can create your own challenge – maybe that’s a sunrise 10K hike, a skydive, a sea swim it can be anything that’ll help raise funds for Pieta, just make sure you do it safely and stay within the Covid guidelines. See Darknessintolight.ie for all the info.

And don’t forget to share your sunrise on the day using #DIL2021 and #BrighterTogether

Darkness Into Light proudly supported by Electric Ireland