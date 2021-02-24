The RTÉ Choice Music Prize celebrates the very best in Irish music!

You can experience it all live right here on RTÉ 2FM and RTÉ Player. Join 2FM’s Tracy Clifford on Thursday March 4th as we reveal the Irish Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

Plus we’ll have exclusive performances from all of the Album of the year nominees.

That’s performances from:

Pillow Queens

Silverbacks

Róisín Murphy

Niamh Regan

Nealo

JyellowL

Fontaines DC

Denise Chaila

Bitch Falcon

Ailbhe Reddy