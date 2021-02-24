The RTÉ Choice Music Prize
Thursday March 4th from noon | RTÉ 2fm and RTÉ Player
The RTÉ Choice Music Prize celebrates the very best in Irish music!
You can experience it all live right here on RTÉ 2FM and RTÉ Player. Join 2FM’s Tracy Clifford on Thursday March 4th as we reveal the Irish Song of the Year and Album of the Year.
Plus we’ll have exclusive performances from all of the Album of the year nominees.
That’s performances from:
Pillow Queens
Silverbacks
Róisín Murphy
Niamh Regan
Nealo
JyellowL
Fontaines DC
Denise Chaila
Bitch Falcon
Ailbhe Reddy