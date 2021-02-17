“What does music mean to me? Outside is a bomb, Inside is a storm And I am A blank page. A coiled spring. A clean slate Waiting to create”

Last year’s Irish Youth Music Awards, better known as the IYMAs – and proudly supported by 2fm – had to move online for obvious reasons.

And out of all that creativity from participating youth groups around the country comes a new spoken word performance made of short clips by lots of the original participants.

The aim of the video is to capture a snapshot of the magic and creativity that exists within young people across Ireland.

The IYMAs programme works with youth projects and young people providing hands-on music-based education and personal development – with key links to the creative and music industries.

Barry Lennon, Irish Youth Music Awards Director said: “We produced this video for the Irish Youth Music Awards to capture the brilliant creativity that exists across the island of Ireland and to show how music is such an important force to understand, create and be part of a community, especially in these uncertain times. It was so exciting to develop this project during the lockdown and create a sense of togetherness among IYMAs participants. This year we will primarily run the IYMAs online and we are encouraging young people and youth groups interested in engaging in the programme to get in touch.

To date over 100,000 young people have taken part in and benefited from the Irish Youth Music Awards (IYMAs).

After a review of those involved in the IYMAs programme last year it was identified that 86 % per cent of those engaged in the programme are within CSO/ POBAL deprivation scoring areas.

Over 5000 young people engaged and participated in our IYMAs online masterclasses, online concerts and webinars during 2020.

Three years ago, the IYMAs BIMM Institute Dublin bursary was introduced and has supported thirteen young people’s progression to third level education by providing a musical equipment support bursary.

For more on how you can be part of the IYMAs in 2021 go to www.iymas.ie