RTÉ Choice Music Prize: Conversations 2021

In association with IMRO and IRMA. 2 nd March , 11am – 3pm (online via Zoom )

RTE Choice Music Prize Conversations will take place on Tuesday 2nd March this year, two days before the RTÉ Choice Music Prize special live event, with four topical music and industry discussion panels taking place between 11am – 3pm, via Zoom.

Conversations brings together artists and music industry professionals to discuss and explore some of the key issues affecting both performers and the wider music industry at the present time.

RTE Choice Music Prize Conversations 2021 / Tuesday March 2nd

11AM

Keynote Conversation: Alex Hardee – Partner / Agent at Paradigm

(Agent for Liam Gallagher, Bastille, Clean Bandit, Sia)

Hosted by Jim Carroll (RTÉ)

Register here for access:

12PM

Let’s talk about it: Black Irish creatives and their mental health. (In association with Minding Creative Minds) – Curated by Tolu Makay.

Loah (Artist / Songwriter)

Simba Bianchi (Music Producer)

Dr Abiola Muhammed Ogunfowora (Psychologist / Therapist)

Ann Marie Shields (Minding Creative Minds)

Hosted by Siobhan Murray (Psychotherapist & Author)

Register here for access:

1PM

“How Did You Manage That” – Live Podcast

Ally McCrae and Sophie Paluch hosts of the popular UK Podcast “How Did You Manage That” will interview Ken Allen, Faction (Manager of James Vincent McMorrow)

Register here for access:

2PM

How We Kept Our Band and Our Heads Together During Lockdown

Artists Interview: Jim Carroll talks to Soulé, Lizzie Fitzpatrick (Bitch Falcon) & Lar Kaye (All Tvvins).

Register here for access:

Full details and speaker bios via http://www.choicemusicprize.ie/conversations/

The Irish Album and Song of the Year 2020 will be announced live on RTÉ 2FM in a special Tracy Clifford show from 12-3pm on Thursday 4th March and will broadcast as a live simulcast on RTÉ Player. The show will feature live performances from the shortlisted album acts and more.

A special RTÉ Choice Music Prize TV highlights programme will be broadcast on RTÉ2, Sunday 14th March at 23.15.

The winning act of the album of the year will receive €10,000, a prize fund which has been provided by The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA). All shortlisted acts will receive a specially commissioned award.

RAAP, the BAI and Minding Creative Minds are also official project partners of the RTE Choice Music Prize as are Culture Ireland and First Music Contact (FMC).

Through its funding of FMC’s Music From Ireland programme, Culture Ireland support of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize will be directed towards participant artists, as well as assisting the online RTÉ Choice Music Prize “Conversations”.

Shortlist info via http://www.choicemusicprize.ie/2020-shortlist/