RTÉ 2FM RISING LIST FOR 2021 REVEALED

2FM RISING INTRODUCES LISTENERS TO THE BEST IN FRESH NEW IRISH MUSIC

Previous names on the Rising list include Fontaines D.C. Wyvern Lingo, Lyra, and Dermot Kennedy.

RTÉ 2FM today revealed it’s exciting 2FM Rising list for 2021. This prestigious list, chosen by a panel of experts, consists of ten cutting edge music acts that will have listeners buzzing with their fresh new sound.

The ten artists are: For Those I love, Shiv, The Clockworks, Shane Codd, Lea Heart, Monjola, Robert Grace, Bobbi Arlo, Gemma Dunleavy and Platain Papi.

The announcement, which was made on The Tracy Clifford Show 2FM, will kick start with a ‘Rising Week’ from 18-24 January 2021. The ‘Rising Week’ will see the ten chosen acts, which 2FM will champion during the year, promoted extensively across the station. It will also give listeners an exclusive taste to new music and interviews from these exceptional artists.

Director of Music at 2FM Adam Fogarty said :“Rising is a key initiative from 2FM and RTÉ. The support of Irish music and Irish artists is an important part of what we do and what we represent. We’re extremely excited about our 10 acts this year and we feel the list is a fantastic example of how strong and diverse Irish music is right now. In a time when musicians and artists need all the support they can get, we hope 2FM Rising can be a benefit to these artists on their respective journeys to bigger things. “

Each of this years ten acts will also receive a €1,000 bursary (€10,000 in total) from the IMRO.

IMRO Chief Executive Victor Finn said“ “IMRO is delighted to play its part in assisting some of our finest new musical talent realise their creative and career goals in the year ahead. It has been an incredibly challenging time for the music and wider artistic community and the 2FM Rising initiative will provide an invaluable promotional and support platform for all of the participating acts throughout 2021”

2FM Rising is an artist development initiative providing airplay, promotional and content opportunities for its chosen participants.

Check out all the artists right HERE