RTÉ Player to Host IMW2020 Artist Videos

Ireland Music Week has teamed up with RTÉ Player which will host a selection of this year’s artist performances on their platform. The performances will sit across four parts with a song from each of the 2020 line up acts available internationally for 30 days from today, Wednesday 16th December. This will help further showcase the artists to new audiences around the globe.

The showcasing acts were filmed by Tiny Ark in Dublin venue Lost Lane in September.

View a song from each of the artists via RTÉ Player here (running alphabetically over 4 parts):

Episode 1 https://www.rte.ie/player/series/ireland-music-week-2020/SI0000008198?epguid=PI000016382

Episode 2 https://www.rte.ie/player/series/ireland-music-week-2020/SI0000008198?epguid=PI000016383

Episode 3 https://www.rte.ie/player/series/ireland-music-week-2020/SI0000008198?epguid=PI000016384

Episode 4 https://www.rte.ie/player/series/ireland-music-week-2020/SI0000008198?epguid=PI000016385

The news was announced on RTÉ2FM this morning with additional support for the artists across their social media. Some of acts from the line-up include Denise Chaila, CMAT, Enola Gay, Dani Larkin, A.Smyth, Hazey Haze, Kynsy, Luz, PowPig, Strange Boy, Nealo, Fia Moon and more.