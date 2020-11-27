skip to main content
Sound of the Nation

Salvation.

Salvation.

And the winner is…

In the summer of 2020 we announced a brand new album release for 2021. Titled “Salvation” it is a collection of songs by the Cranberries covered by the very best of contemporary Irish artists including Moncrieff, Sinead O’Connor and Wyvern Lingo and released at home and internationally by Universal Music Ireland, available through streaming, download, cd and limited edition vinyl.

Sales of Salvation will raise funds for Pieta House.

There was just one thing missing.

The artwork for the album cover.

And that’s where you came in…

We asked you to send us in your designs for what you’d like to see on the cover of “Salvation”. And you didn’t let us down. The entries flooded in from all across the country. The standard was incredible. And the pressure was on for judges from Universal Music Ireland and from The Cranberries.

But… we have a winner!

The artist who wins the prize of seeing their artwork on the sleeve of “Salvation” is… Sam Dermody. 

He’s 20, hails from Freshford in Co. Kilkenny and he’s a third year graphics student in Waterford IT.

STUNNING work!

Cranberries Salvation Album Winner – Sam Dermody

We’re sorry there can only be one winner.

But we didn’t want to leave it there. Such was the quality of entries we wanted to give you a sneak peak at those who made it to the shortlist.

Here in no particular order is that list….

Artist: Aisling Ni Cheallaigh

Artist: Stephanie Sloan

Artist: Yusef Najafi

Artist: Angelika Florkiewicz

Artist: Colin ONeill

Artist: Colin ONeill | facebook.com/cnmuraldesigns.ie 

Artist: Eoghan Hegarty

Artist: JJ Sheehy

Artist: Kim Whyte

Artist: Indica Allin

Artist: Lundy

Artist: Lundy | www.sketchesbylundy.com

 

Artist: Daniel Lawless

Artist: Niamh Slattery

