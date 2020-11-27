skip to main content
Sound of the Nation

THE 2FM GOLDEN TICKET IS BACK!

THE 2FM GOLDEN TICKET IS BACK!

The 2FM Christmas Appeal in aid of the ISPCC 2020 

By now we should be ramping up for the biggest night of the year for the station –

the 2FM Xmas Ball in aid of the ISPCC, live in 3Arena! 

It sells out every single year. 

And that means an incredible half a million euro going straight to fund the work of the ISPCC 

This year as you know there are no gigs. There is no Xmas Ball.  

But there is still the chance to help raise as much money as possible for the ISPCC.  

Right now, a simple €4 donation to the ISPCC could get one of you the most amazing prize of the whole year on 2FM.

That’s because we’ve got The Golden Ticket… to the very best gigs in Ireland for a whole year – when gigs return.

 

That means a pass for you and a friend to  ALL  the big gigs in  3Arena  for  a whole year  as well as tickets to  Longitude AND Electric Picnic andALL MCD outdoor gigs!

And you can be sure that when the gigs come back every top act in the world will be coming to play.

Image result for westlife christmas gif

 

 HERE’S HOW TO ENTER 

Text the word 2fmball  - all joined up, caps or lower case, doesn’t matter!

No names or addresses needed… to 50300 and that’s all there is to it!

Mariah Carey Christmas GIF

Your donation text cost €4! ISPCC will receive a minimum of €3.60.

The service provider is LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278

Text 2fmball to 50300!!

You can enter up to four times in 24 hours with each donation entry costing €4.

Unfortunately, the text number for the Golden Ticket is not available in Northern Ireland. 

We’ll pick a winner live on 2fm on the Jenny Greene show on Friday, December 4th – and you MUST answer the phone to win!

 

For Terms & Conditions click HERE