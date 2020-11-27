THE 2FM GOLDEN TICKET IS BACK!

The 2FM Christmas Appeal in aid of the ISPCC 2020

By now we should be ramping up for the biggest night of the year for the station –

the 2FM Xmas Ball in aid of the ISPCC, live in 3Arena!

It sells out every single year.

And that means an incredible half a million euro going straight to fund the work of the ISPCC

This year as you know there are no gigs. There is no Xmas Ball.

But there is still the chance to help raise as much money as possible for the ISPCC.

Right now, a simple €4 donation to the ISPCC could get one of you the most amazing prize of the whole year on 2FM.

That’s because we’ve got The Golden Ticket… to the very best gigs in Ireland for a whole year – when gigs return.

That means a pass for you and a friend to ALL the big gigs in 3Arena for a whole year as well as tickets to Longitude AND Electric Picnic and ALL MCD outdoor gigs!

And you can be sure that when the gigs come back every top act in the world will be coming to play.

⬇ HERE’S HOW TO ENTER ⬇

Text the word 2fmball - all joined up, caps or lower case, doesn’t matter!

No names or addresses needed… to 50300 and that’s all there is to it!

Your donation text cost €4! ISPCC will receive a minimum of €3.60.

The service provider is LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278

Text 2fmball to 50300!!

You can enter up to four times in 24 hours with each donation entry costing €4.

Unfortunately, the text number for the Golden Ticket is not available in Northern Ireland.

We’ll pick a winner live on 2fm on the Jenny Greene show on Friday, December 4th – and you MUST answer the phone to win!

For Terms & Conditions click HERE