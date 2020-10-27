The winner of the search will be awarded a place on the 2FM Rising list for 2021

RTÉ today announced its callout for entries in its 2FM Rising initiative, looking across the nation to find one lucky singer, songwriter, rapper, band or artist who will be awarded a place on the Rising list for 2021.

2FM Rising is an artist development initiative providing airplay, promotional and content opportunities for its chosen participants. In previous years, names on the Rising list have included: Fontaines D.C. Wyvern Lingo, Lyra, and Dermot Kennedy.

Director of Music at 2FM Adam Fogarty said: ‘In a time where the music industry looks for opportunities to adapt and evolve during the pandemic, 2FM is looking to the future as we conduct a national search for new Irish talent. We’re looking to uncover the next rising star and use our 2FM Rising platform to help this artist, band or group develop on their journey. We know the talent is out there, so this national search opens us up to finding just that.’

The Competition is open to residents of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland aged 18 or over only, and excluding employees of RTÉ and their immediate family members and any other persons who are directly involved in the production of the 2fm Rising Search 2021 and their immediate family members, including employees, shareholders, directors and agents or representatives of any advertising agencies or sponsors directly involved in the 2fm Rising Search 2021, or immediate family members of any of the judges involved in the 2fm Rising Search 2021. Immediate family members shall include all children including step-children, all the parents and grandparents including step-parents and step-grandparents and any legal guardians or their wards.

For instructions on how to enter please follow the instructions on the 2fm website. RTE cannot be held liable for system failures at the handling house or on the Competition website. RTÉ accept no responsibility for difficulties experienced submitting an entry into this Competition.

RTÉ reserves the right to adjust the entry period if deemed necessary and will post any changes on the 2fm website.

The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges. The decision of the judges is final. It is accepted by entrants that no correspondence or discussion will be entered into in relation to decisions made during the course of the Competition.

Only one entry is allowed per act.

Entrants confirm that they own all the rights in relation to any recordings, lyrics, melodies, videos or any other material submitted for entry. RTÉ cannot be held liable by any third parties for any copyright breaches on any material it receives or on the part of any entrant. Judges from RTÉ 2fm will listen to, read and/or examine where appropriate each submission and will select which, in their opinion, will be the act chosen for Rising 2021.

Prize details:

The winner of the search will be awarded a place on the 2fm Rising list for 2021. 2fm Rising is artist development initiative providing airplay, promotional and content opportunities for its chosen participants.

The winner of the competition will be notified privately by Friday the 18th of December 2020, but will not be announced publicly until January 2021 with the rest of the list so the winner will be expected to keep the selection confidential and only make any public or social media comments about selection and involvement in accordance with a publicity plan to be created by RTE press office.

By entering, you are giving permission for your track (recording/music/lyrics/ performances), video, bio and supporting material to be used by RTÉ 2fm for selection purposes and for purposes of promoting the 2FM Rising initiative (including by way of playing/making tracks and videos available on RTE radio and online services for that purpose if RTE so wishes).

If successful and you agree to accept a place on the 2fm Rising list, you agree to take part in any publicity accompanying, or resulting from, this competition. Furthermore, you agree to the terms of engagement with 2fm Rising by making yourself available for various projects and initiatives pertinent to Rising.

The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative. RTÉ reserves the right to amend, substitute or withdraw this promotion in whole or in part at any time during the Competition period in the event of any unforeseen circumstances outside its reasonable control with no liability to any entrants, the Competition-winner or any third party. The decision of the RTÉ judging panel in all matters is final, and no correspondence will be entered into. By entering this promotion all participants will be deemed to have accepted and be bound by the Terms & Conditions. All entry instructions form part of the Terms & Conditions.

RTÉ reserves the right to vary the Terms & Conditions of and/or to withdraw, amend, suspend, terminate or cancel this Competition at any time without notice. RTÉ will not be liable to any person for any variation, withdrawal, amendment, suspension, termination, cancellation, limitation, restriction or delay affecting this Competition or participation therein.

An entrant’s personal contact data will only be held for the purpose evaluating the entry and for contacting the entrant in relation to their participation in this Competition if successful. It will not be used for any other purposes whatsoever without their prior permission. This data will be held for a 3 month period and then destroyed.

Entry Details:

All entrants must be 18 years or older as of January 1st 2021.

Please submit a full artist bio or epk.

Please submit a link to stream your tracks via soundcloud, dropbox, spotify or another streaming platform.

Please submit a 60 second (no longer) video from your phone explaining who you are, the type of music you make and how being on Rising 2021 will benefit you.

All entries must include (as best possible) a detailed music strategy and release schedule for 2021.

Failure to provide all of the above will exclude your entry from judging.

It’s recommended that all the entry requirements be submitted via a downloadable link thru wetransfer/ dropbox etc.

Email the above to – rising@rte.ie

Closing date for entries is 5pm Friday, November 27th.