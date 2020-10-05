YOUNG MUSICIANS TO RECEIVE MASTERCLASS FROM MUSIC INDUSTRY LEADERS IN UNIQUE NATIONAL EVENT

The Irish Youth Music Awards announces 2020 National Online Event

Online – Saturday October 17th, 2020

Youth Work Ireland’s Irish Youth Music Awards (IYMAs) is excited to announce an online all ages national event on Saturday October 17th. This event will offer young creatives and musicians from across the country access to some of Ireland’s best industry professionals. This innovative event will enable young people to actively participate in a range of exciting activities, all from the comfort and safety of their own home.

The IYMAs works with youth projects and young people (aged 12-19) across the country, providing personal development and hands-on music-based education as well as providing access to the creative and music industries.

This IYMAs online event will feature masterclasses and discussions with Ireland’s top industry professionals including: RTÉ 2FM’s Dan Hegarty and Mercury nominated Fontaines D.C who will provide an insight into their journey so far and what tips they can give aspiring musicians; Nialler9 will host a workshop with Dermot Kennedy’s Micheál Quinn exploring his experience of touring the world including playing two sold out gigs in the 3Arena; RTE 2FM’s Tara Stewart will chat with Pillow Queens who have just released their debut album In Waiting to critical praise after a series of top charting singles ; Sabrina Sheehan from Mission PR will give attendees tips on marketing and PR drawing on her own experience from working with MCD, Hozier and lots more and BIMM Institute Dublin will give a home recording masterclass; plus lots more.

The event will also feature a showcase of up and coming young creatives and musicians from across the Irish Youth Music Award hubs.

Tickets for the Irish Youth Music Awards National Online event are available from Eventbrite priced €10 per person excluding booking fee here

“It’s great to be able to produce the IYMAs National Day online after having to reschedule and readapt our plans several times due to the current pandemic. While we’d of course rather be gathering in person, I’m confident that we’ve managed to transfer the buzz and excitement of the IYMAs across to this online event. It is vital to continue to provide opportunities for young creatives and musicians across Ireland to learn and create especially during these challenging times. Now more than ever we need to celebrate and showcase the vibrant music and creative industry and community we have here in Ireland; and to nurture those who seek to be part of its important cultural and creative tapestry” said Irish Youth Music Awards Director, Barry Lennon.

“We are delighted to support the IYMAs programme and this innovative national event they have put together. Over the course of our partnership we have seen the IYMAs programme go from strength to strength. It’s extremely important for us at 2FM to be part of the IYMAs and provide access for young people to the music industry”. said Director of Music RTÉ 2FM, Adam Fogarty.

IYMAs partners and supporters include The Department of Children and Youth Affairs, RTÉ 2FM, BIMM Institute Dublin, IMRO, Music Maker, Gaisce – The President’s Award, National Lottery and Youth Action Northern Ireland.

