Minding Creative Minds (MCM) is delighted to announce it is to open up its services to the entire music sector

“Music has always been the world’s greatest therapist, but sometimes those that provide such therapeutic comfort to others with their music, need some help of their own, and that’s why minding creative minds is so crucial “ Bressie

Minding Creative Minds (MCM), Ireland’s first 24/7 wellbeing support programme for the Irish Music community launched in June for artists, songwriters, music managers and event sector personnel. We are now thrilled to open up Minding Creative Minds (MCM) to the entire music sector with immediate effect. Whatever your role within the music sector, we are here for you. For example; are you a musician, artist, songwriter, artist manager, event production crew, work in music PR, marketing, event management, music admin or live venue staff? If you or someone you know in this sector is in need of emotional support or someone to talk with about financial, career or legal matters please log onto mindingcreativeminds.ie

Minding Creative Minds (MCM) is a 32 county and Irish overseas well-being support programme. MCM had hoped to open its programme to the full music sector by its first anniversary in June 2021. Being able to expand to the entire sector some nine months ahead of our original schedule is beyond our expectations and we can now offer more assistance especially at this time as our industry’s personnel is also trying to deal with additional issues directly related to Covid-19. The fast forwarding of this expansion is only possible due to continued support from our funding partners and being chosen as a beneficiary of EPIC Working Group’s (www.epicwg.com) fundraising initiative, Songs From An Empty Room held in July.

Of this expansion founder Dave Reid said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of Minding Creative Minds which will give all musicians and people involved in all sectors of the Irish Music Sector the opportunity to mind their mental wellbeing and be able to contact qualified counsellors and experts in different fields such as financial planning, legal and career matters enabling expert advice and helping to manage personal issues they might be facing. Working in collaboration with our partner organisations we can now provide a credible support structure for the entire sector.

Successful and respected singer, songwriter Gavin James says, “I am delighted to hear Minding Creative Minds (MCM) is now able to expand its services to all musicians and all people working in the full Irish Music Sector. Minding Creative Minds (MCM) is a first of its kind for Ireland, it’s a free 24/7 wellness, counselling, financial and legal advice service. Please make contact if you work in the music and live event sectors and need either emotional support or practical advice. Minding Creative Minds is here for you and contacting them is easy, just log onto www.mindingcreativeminds.ie for all the details.”

The Minding Creative Minds funding partners are First Fortnight (Lead Partner)

IMRO (Irish Music Rights Organisation), IRMA (Irish Recorded Music Association), MCD Productions, RAAP (Recorded Artists, Actors & Performers), Universal Music Ireland and the BAI (Broadcasting Authority of Ireland)

There has been a substantial uptake of users during the first three months of the Minding Creative Minds programme and of those who contacted the service 40% did so seeking mental health consultation with over 26% actually having either video or telephone counselling and over 37% wanted practical advice (career guidance, financial assistance, legal assistance and life coaching) During the first three months since its launch 55% of those who have contacted the MCM are women. 47% of MCM’s users are based in Dublin, over 10% in Munster, 12%+ from Connacht, close on 5% from Ulster and there have been people contacting the service from London also.

“During these very challenging times for the Live events industry with no clear roadmap for recovery, the services offered by Minding Creative Minds will be essential to so many. We will continue to do everything we can to support this great initiative and to spread the word so that all live events personnel know they are not alone and that this free 24/7 wellness, counselling, financial and legal advice service is available to help them and give much needed support in the weeks and months ahead. At a time when we are most disconnected we want to support those who help connect us the most.” Kim O Callaghan MCD Project Manager & Deputy Event Controller

In a first of its kind for Ireland’s creative sector, Minding Creative Minds (MCM) is a free 24/7 wellbeing support programme for the Irish Music Sector, delivered by Spectrum Life.

First dedicated wellbeing support programme for the Irish Music Sector

Assisting the creative community through COVID-19 challenges and beyond

MCM is a Mental Wellbeing Support Programme and will include access to the following Wellbeing services.

24/7 Dedicated Phone Line (Phone 1800 814 244) (Calling from NI – 0800 0903677)

Counselling Service (Short term intervention / Up to 6 Sessions)

Telephone Counselling

Secure Video Counselling

Extensive Web Portal & App enabling live chat function with a

counsellor

In addition to the mental health support system offered, Minding Creative Minds wishes to look at the whole individual resulting in the programme also offering access to a number of additional services structured to help users with various issues they may face such as:

Advice on practical, day-to-day issues that cause anxiety and stress

Legal Assistance for a range of issues

Financial Assistance & Consumer Advice

Career Guidance & Life Coaching

Support for Non-Irish Nationals & their families

Mediation for conflict resolution

“As musicians and writers, we have always been susceptible to the stresses and strains that are part and parcel of the challenging environment that we call the music industry, but never before have we faced the level of uncertainty that is now before us. Creative people, by our nature, have a particular set of pressures that are specific to our work and our nature. This comprehensive programme is specifically designed to cater for these issues. I have no doubt that this initiative will save lives.” – Eleanor McEvoy, IMRO Chairperson.

“If ever there was a right time to offer support to people affected by the Covid 19 Pandemic that time is now. We at the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA) are helping to fund this great Mental Health initiative ‘Minding Creative Minds’ and we hope it will assist people in the music Industry to deal with the issues of mental wellbeing.” Willie Kavanagh, Chairman of IRMA

“Musicians and members of the creative sector, with their particular professional pressures and community standing, are likely to be experiencing both good and bad days – there may be moments of clarity alongside moments when it all feels too much. ‘Minding Creative Minds’ is here to provide you with the support you need at the time you need it. Launching on June 1st, ‘Minding Creative Minds’ is an independent, confidential, complimentary mental health support that is accessible to members of the music sector and their dependants across Ireland, at any time of the day or night. We hope that knowing this support is here for you gives you some solace on both the good and bad days which may lie ahead” Emelina Ellis, Clinical Lead Spectrum Life

Minding Creative Minds would also like to thank the following individuals who were part of the advisory panel assembled to help make this programme a reality; Ken Allen, Manager of James Vincent McMorrow & IRMA Board Member, Lynne Best, Board Member Oh Yeah Music Centre, Belfast, Bressie, Artist & Co-Founder A Lust for Life, Louize Carroll, Artist & Occupational Psychologist, Emma Matthews, Board Member First Fortnight, Alan McEvoy, Music & Entertainment Accountant, Eleanor McEvoy, Artist / Chairperson of IMRO, Dr Eddie Murphy, Clinical Psychologist, Kim O’ Callaghan (EPIC Working Group), Emma Olohan, Fundraising & Sponsorship Executive, Willie Ryan, Music & Media Lawyer Aoife Ruth, Psychotherapist, Educator & Researcher, Gary Sheehan, Head of Programming NCH, Ann Marie Shields, Head of Careers, Industry & Events BIMM College, Jack Williamson, Founder & CEO Music And You.



For Further details visit:

http://www.mindingcreativeminds.ie/

https://twitter.com/MindingCreative

https://www.instagram.com/mindingcreativeminds/

https://www.facebook.com/Mindingcreativeminds/?modal=admin_todo_tour