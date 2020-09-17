IRELAND MUSIC WEEK 2020 ONLINE

Tuesday 6th | Wednesday 7th | Thursday 8th | Friday 9th October

Ireland Music Week is delighted to announce the Artist Showcase schedule along with the Conference schedule for next month’s online event.

The artist showcases, filmed at Lost Lane, will take place online at www.irelandmusicweek.com on Tuesday 6th, Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th across three stages from 8pm each night.

The showcase stages will feature a varied and diverse line-up allowing viewers to catch lots of different performances each night.

“Ireland Music Week has been a crucial moment in the global music industry calendar for 18 years and has been the catalyst event for so many now successful Irish artists. In this challenging time for the artists, our sector and the Irish music industry ecosystem and audiences of live vibrant new music, we hope the week of talks, workshops and gigs will bring some normality to these times. We can’t wait for music fans and professionals in Ireland and beyond to spend an hour a night discovering and supporting the soundtrack to Ireland’s future“.

Panel and Workshop topics include:

Introductions to publishing, management, labels, international touring and showcasing, A&R. Live pitch sync session, gender balance discussion, diversity discussion, live sector discussion in relation to Covid19 and much more. Further details coming next week. AIM Ireland will officially launch during the event. All discussions will be in the context of the impact the current pandemic is having on the industry.

Catapult will produce the online conference via the hosting platform Hopin, and the festival is delighted to have a world leader in virtual and streamed events, an Irish company, involved.

Tickets are priced at €50 (full pass), €25 Conference / Showcase pass, €10 daily / nightly pass, and student also discounts available via:

For artists of all levels, the online conference at the festival will provide a chance to learn, develop and create new opportunities with agents, labels, bookers, music supervisors and services from all over the world.

First Music Contact, who run Ireland Music Week work with Irish acts from the very beginning. This annual showcase is an opportunity to offer Irish acts some vital exposure provided by the stellar mix of influential Irish and international delegates. FMC also run Music From Ireland, the Irish music export office.

https://www.irelandmusicweek.com/

IMW will once again partner with Andrson, CD Baby and IMRO for the conference and event.

|| Ireland Music Week is supported by The Arts Council and Culture Ireland ||

