RE-LIVING ELECTRIC PICNIC WITH 2FM

Electric Picnic 2020 may not be happening in Stradbally, Co. Laois this weekend, however 2FM would like to make it up to the nation of music fans by offering listeners a weekend of quality live music from our Electric Picnic library!

With thanks to Festival Republic and the artists and music labels who make it happen, 2FM is looking back at Electric Picnic over the years and bringing listeners’ stunning music sets by the likes of Picture This, Gavin James, Sam Smyth, Orbital, Disclosure, LCD Soundsystem and Arctic Monkeys.

We also have the original 2FM music sets by Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra along with The Story of Hip Hop featuring DJ Mo-K and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra. Starting this Friday at 7pm with DJ Mo-K, 2FM will highlight the very best music sets by former Electric Picnic artists. There’s backstage interviews and all the fun of the fields with roving reports by DJ’s Carl Mullan and Stephen Byrne that will bring you right back to those fun and fabulous nights in Stradbally.

2FM Head of Music Adam Fogarty said: “2FM is delighted to bring this incredible Electric Picnic special to life this weekend as we mark the biggest music festival in Ireland, and the end of our run of epic music weekends across the summer. Electric Picnic holds a special place in the hearts and minds of so many people across the country. We’re excited to be able to re-live some of those amazing memories with a selection of incredible live music recordings from Electric Picnic over the years.”

And as if that wasn’t enough, 2FM is offering one lucky listener the chance to win the ultimate Picnic Prize – four VIP passes to Electric Picnic for the next 5 years! D

And to celebrate all that is Electric Picnic, we have been given the ultimate prize.

Four VIP passes to Electric Picnic for the next…five…years! 2021 to 2025!

They could all be yours by the end of the weekend…..

And all you have to do is tell us your ultimate Picnic memory.

What is it that lives on in your memory from the last 16 years at Stradbally. What gig…what moment …. …..what extraordinary sight…… what story has been burned into your brain cells from those days and nights in the Jimi Hendrix camp-site or Salty Dog or Freetown or Trenchtown or simply sitting under a tree when you can’t get into Charlie XCX in the Electric Arena.

You’ve got the stories!

We’ve got the prize!

Text us when you hear it on 51552…or better still call us when you hear it on 1850 715 922

Tell us your Ultimate Electric Picnic story between now and Sunday and we could put you in the final on Jenny Greene this Monday, when Electric Picnic is all over and it’s time to put away the tents for another year!

The Ultimate Electric Picnic Experience.

On 2fm!

How’s it going to work?

Each day-time show will choose their finalist on Friday September 4th. That’s Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan, Jennifer Zamparelli, Tracy Clifford and Jenny Greene.

You can also win a place in the final over 2fm’s Electric Picnic Weekend. So keep listening, cause we want to hear your stories!

The winning entry will be picked by Jenny Greene on her show on Monday evening, September 7th – the day and time when traditionally the last cars leave Electric Picnic and the people of Stradbally can get back to normal!

Terms and Conditions:

• RTÉ’s decision in relation to selection of the prize winner is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

is final and no correspondence will be entered into. • In the event of any dispute regarding the rules, conduct or the results of a competition the decision of RTÉ will be final.

• RTÉ competitions are not open to staff of RTÉ (be they employees or contractors), their immediate family members or associated companies including (but not limited to) the competition promotional partner(s) and SMS/IVR service provider(s). For these purposes an “immediate family member” includes a spouse, partner, child, step child, grandchild, brother, step brother, sister, step sister, parent, step parent or legal guardian.

• Unless otherwise stated, competition entrants must be over 18 years old and resident in the island of Ireland in order to qualify as the prize winner. RTÉ reserves the right to request written proof of age of any competition winner.

• Prizes are non-transferable and will only be awarded to the winner.

• No cash alternative will be awarded in lieu of stated prize(s).

• If, due to circumstances beyond its control, a prize becomes unavailable RTÉ and/or the promoter(s) reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal value.

• Use of a false name or address by a competition entrant will disqualify them from receiving any prize.

• RTÉ and/or the promoter(s) will endeavour to deliver all prizes within 28 days of winning. Where this is not possible the winner(s) will be notified of a delay.

• Unless otherwise stated, all taxes, insurance, fees and surcharges on any prize are the sole responsibility of the winner.