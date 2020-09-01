WE’VE ONLY JUST BEGUN DIRECTORY

AN ENCYCLOPEDIC ONLINE DIRECTORY OF IRISH FEMALE AND NON-BINARY ARTISTS, WHAT THEY DO AND HOW TO CONTACT THEM

THIS FREE AND SIMPLE TO USE DIGITAL HANDBOOK IS A CRUCIAL TOOL FOR ANY INDUSTRY PROFESSIONAL OR ARTIST AND IS AN IMPERATIVE PART OF THE JOURNEY FOR EQUALITY WITHIN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY.

In the devastating absence of our yearly festival, We’ve Only Just Begun instead presents you with the launch of our online Directory. This year’s alternative project holds the same objectives as our annual festival – to promote female and non-binary artists in Ireland. Here you can find over 600 female and non binary recording artists, musicians, composers and DJs.

This Directory is the most comprehensive and up-to-date site of all female and non-binary artists who are either Irish or based in Ireland.These include signed and unsigned, plus those attached to current projects and available session musicians.

The ideal tool for agents, producers, promoters, radio programmers, labels, publishing companies, artists looking for session musicians or new band members, DJs, original bands – the list goes on and on!

Founder and director of We’ve Only Just Begun Festival and Directory Shauna Watson said the following on the launch of the directory;

“The live music industry came to an abrupt halt this year because of Covid-19, our annual We’ve Only Just Begun Festival being one of the many events to be cancelled. While we can’t have a live show, we wanted to develop a project that champions female and non-binary musicians in Ireland, much like our festival does.

The Directory was built to promote artists and give bookers, promoters, agents, radio programmers, labels and managers a direct contact with profiled artists for professional opportunities.

This year particularly, we’ve really noticed such fantastic support for women in the music industry. We’ve seen this evidenced in line ups like Songs From An Empty Room and in the support industry wide for the Irish Women In Harmony charity single. Nothing makes us happier than to see this change and this backing, from all members of our community – irrespective of gender. We strive to continue to be a part of this move towards a more equal industry, through the promotion and showcasing of the incredible talent Irish artists have to offer.

Don’t see yourself in the directory? Please apply to join – just fill out the form on our website.

The Directory was compiled by Shauna Watson with thanks to Vick Bain, Jodie Delany, Stephen D’arcy, Sally Ó Dúnlaing, Grace McManus, Lauren Rusowicz, Rubyworks Records, Fair Plé, Ciara O’Leary Fitzpatrick, Ciaran O’Brien, Theodora Byrne and Mary Watson.