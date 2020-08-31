We’ve the prizes, we’ve the An Post Father Ted stamps, we just need to know where to post them !

Win big this week with An Post and Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan

This week we’re teaming up with An Post to celebrate 25 years of what is continually voted one of the best comedy series of all time.

We are of course talking Father Ted – the speeding milk floats, mad priests and truly terrified sheep!

An Post are celebrating 25 years of the show with the launch of a collection of a “great bunch of stamps” featuring famous phrases from Father Ted that are legendary at this stage!

This booklet of five stamps is available from your local post office and online at anpost.com/fatherted

To mark the launch, we’re going to test your Father Ted knowledge this week as we give you a chance to win thousands of euro in One4All vouchers from An Post.

For details on how you can win join Doireann and Eoghan every morning from 6am

Competition terms and conditions apply see here