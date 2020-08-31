Big Prize awareness for oral health awareness month

A winning smile can mean alot on the Jennifer Zamparelli show this week!

Like a Jacuzzi out your back garden, an ultimate dream holiday or even dinner out, every weekend for a year.

To celebrate Oral Health Awareness Month this September we’re given you the chance to design your own prize worth up to €5,000 in value!!

It’s all thanks to Sensodyne, Cordsodyl , Pronamel, and Aquafresh proud supporters of Oral Health Awareness Month. Across the week across the Jennifer Zamparelli show is going to be talking to you about all the benefits of looking after your oral health, and why it’s so important.

Plus we’ll be asking you to be part of the 30 day challenge taking place, designed to help you develop a routine to improve your Oral health. All you have to do is sign up at smiletrial.ie, it’s packed with information, there’s a quiz to get money off products and by taking the challenge you’ll also be in with a chance to win some great prizes.

For a chance of winning an amazing prize that’d put a smile on your face we’re asking you to tell us about a time you just couldn’t stop smiling, we want to hear the funny, happy, emotional stories that made you smile!

Join Jennifer Zamparelli show each day this week from 9 and give us a smile, we’ll pick one story each day to go forward to our final on Friday where someone will win their dream prize.

Daily prizes of hampers containing products to help you look after your Oral Health.

Overall prize is to design your own prize to a max value of €5,000 subject to the T&C’s below.

Terms and Conditions for Prize Competitions

1. THE PROMOTER

The Promoter is: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (Ireland) Trading Limited of 12 Riverwalk, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, Ireland, D24 YK11.

2. HOW TO ENTER

2.1. The competition will run from 9am – 12pm daily from August 31st (the “Opening Date”) to Sept 4th (the “Closing Date”) inclusive on Jennifer Zamparelli’s Show on 2FM.

2.2. To enter the competition:

2.2.1. No purchase is necessary to enter

2.2.2. Entrants will text a story about a time you just couldn’t stop smiling into Jennifer Zamparelli’s show on 2FM. Entrants will text their story to 51552 when instructions are given by Jennifer live on her show. The stories will be read across the show and before the end of the show Jennifer will call the person back who has made her smile the most. This person will be the daily winner and in for a chance at the Friday Grand Prize final.

2.2.3. Jennifer Zamparelli will select the winner based on which entrant’s story made her smile the most.

2.2.4. On Friday, Sept 4th the finalist’s stories from Monday – Thursday will be played out again and the audience will text in for their favourite to determine the winner. The story with the most votes from the public will win the grand prize.

2.2.5. All entrants must text their stories to 51552 for a chance to compete in the competition. Only one entry per person is permitted]. Telephone and text access is required].

The Promoter will not accept:

(a) responsibility for competition entries that are lost, mislaid, damaged or delayed in transit, regardless of cause, including, for example, as a result of any postal failure, equipment failure, technical malfunction, systems, satellite, network, server, telephone connection, computer hardware or software failure of any kind; or

(b) proof of posting or transmission as proof of receipt of entry to the competition.

2.3. By submitting a competition entry, you are agreeing to be bound by these terms and conditions and the terms and conditions of RTE’s on-air competitions.

2.4. Please see www.smiletrial.ie for a copy of these competition terms and conditions.

2.5. Please see https://about.rte.ie/contact/competition-voting / for full 2FM T&Cs.

2.6. The competition entries from Monday – Thursday will be judged by Jennifer Zamparelli live on her show to decide the winner. She will choose the winner based on the story that makes her smile/laugh the most. The decision of the panel of judges (acting reasonably) will be final.]

2.7. The competition entries on Friday will be judged by the public listening to the show on 2FM. The winner will be determine by who has obtained the most votes from the public.

3. ELIGIBILITY

3.1. The competition is only open to all residents in Ireland aged 18 years or over, except employees of the Promoter, agents or any third party directly associated with the administration of this promotion and immediate family of any of these groups.

3.2. In entering the competition, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and eligible to claim any prize you may win. The Promoter may require you to provide proof that you are eligible to enter the competition.

3.3. The Promoter will not accept competition entries that are:

(a) automatically generated by computer;

(b) completed by third parties or in bulk;

(c) illegible, have been altered, reconstructed, forged or tampered with;

(d) photocopies and not originals; or

(e) incomplete.

3.4. There is a limit of one entry per person]. Entries on behalf of another person will not be accepted and joint submissions are not allowed.

3.5. The Promoter reserves all rights to disqualify you if your conduct is contrary to the spirit or intention of the prize competition.

3.6. Competition entries cannot be returned.

4. THE PRIZE

4.1. The daily prize (Monday – Thursday) will be a GSK product hamper. One winner will receive one hamper each day. Each winner will be entitled to one prize

4.2. The grand prize winner (selected on Friday Sept 4th) will win a “design your own prize” up to the total amount of €5000.

4.2.1. The Promoter will appoint their Prize Provider (the “Supplier”) to act as the winner’s personal experience advisor who will provide expert and impartial advice to provide products, experiences, travel, accommodation and/or other activities requested by the winner to the value of €5000. All prize elements must be booked through the Prize Provider. Once an itinerary or product list has been agreed with the winner, any additional personal expenses, and all other costs and arrangements not expressly included in that prize list/itinerary, will be at the expense of the winner.

4.2.2. The prize must be booked within 18 months of winner notification and once booked any amendments will be at the expense of the winner.

4.2.3. No cash alternative will be offered.

4.2.4. Where the prize involves foreign travel, winner and companion(s) are responsible for obtaining a current and valid passport and any other relevant travel documentation required for travel to their chosen destination at their own expense. The winner must also make sure that the travelling party has any required vaccinations, health certificates, visas and other documentation necessary to complete the itinerary at the time of travel.

4.2.5. Where hotel accommodation is included in the trip, the winner will need a current and valid credit/debit card with sufficient available funds in order to check in at the hotels for security deposit purposes.

4.2.6. Where the trip involves foreign travel, travel insurance must be taken out prior to travel by the winner.

4.2.7. The Prize Provider will not organise travel to countries or areas where the British Foreign & Commonwealth Office advise against travel.

4.2.8. At least one person travelling must be aged 18 or over. For travel to the USA, at least one traveller must be aged 21 or over.

4.2.9. Prior to booking any itinerary/experience, the Prize Provider will inform the winner of any age restrictions and other terms and conditions that may apply to individual elements of their chosen itinerary/experience. It is the responsibility of the winner to adhere to such further terms and conditions including without limitation applicable health and safety guidelines.

4.3. Prizes are subject to availability. There is no cash alternative for the prize.

4.4. The daily prize hampers will supplied by RTÉ Studios, RTÉ, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 (the “Supplier”). The Promoter reserves the right to replace the prize with an alternative prize of equal or higher value if circumstances beyond the Promoter’s control makes it necessary to do so.

4.5.

4.6. The grand prize is supplied by Element, 5 Morie St, Wandsworth, London SW18 1SL, United Kingdom (the “Supplier”)]. The Promoter reserves the right to replace the prize with an alternative prize of equal or higher value if circumstances beyond the Promoter’s control makes it necessary to do so.

4.7. The prize is not negotiable or transferable.

1. WINNER NOTIFICATION

1.1. The decision of the judges nominated by the Promoter is final and no correspondence or discussion will be entered into.

1.2. The Supplier (RTÉ Studios) (will notify the winners live daily on 2FM’s Jennifer Zamperalli’s Show using the telephone number the entrant entered the competition with. The Supplier will make all reasonable efforts/ three attempts on different days to contact the winners.

1.3. If a winner does not respond to the Supplier within 3 days of being first notified, then the winner’s prize will be forfeited and the Promoter will be entitled to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant selected from entries that were received on air during the show.

1.4. The Promoter does not accept any responsibility if you are not able to take up the prize.

1.5. Subject to this clause 5, The daily hampers will be mailed to the winner by post within 30 days of being notified of winning. The Grand Prize winner will receive their prize, based on what is selected and negotiated with the supplier.

2. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

Insofar as is permitted by law, the Promoter, its agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winners or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of the Promoter, its agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

3. DATA PROTECTION AND PUBLICITY

3.1. The [Promoter] will only process your personal information as set out in the privacy notice https://ie.gsk.com/ie/privacy/.

3.2. As required by the Advertising Standards Authority, the surname and county of the major prize winners can be obtained by emailing customer.relations@gsk.com. By entering, the winner consents to such information being disclosed upon request. If you have any concerns with this disclosure of information, please contact customer.relations@gsk.com.