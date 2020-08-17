One Massive Throwback Thursday in aid of Barnardos
This Thursday on 2FM, is gonna be pretty special…
For one day only, the station’s going old school, all day!
The biggest Dance, Hip Hop, RnB and Pop anthems from the 90’s.
It’s one massive Throwback Thursday and the reason we’re doing it, is to raise some much needed funds for Barnardos.
They need your donations so they can keep doing what they do, which is to try to make sure every child gets to have a childhood to remember.
So all day Thursday, with every track we’re gonna take you back to your childhood as we ask you to support those childhoods that need our help today.
And you can do that by donating what you can at Barnardos.ie.
Or by texting the word BARNARDOS to 5-0-3-0-0 right now, to donate €4.
100% of your donation goes to Barnardos across most network operators. Some operators may apply VAT which means a minimum of €3.60 goes to Barnardos. Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278
A few facts on the difference your donation can make
- €4 could provide a child with a nutritious breakfast in our Barnardos breakfast clubs.
- €10 could provide a child with warm nutritious dinners during our weekly Barnardos after school clubs.
- €30 could provide a box of basic baby essentials like nappies, wipes and formula.
- €100 could go towards providing specialised counselling and intensive parenting support to a family in crisis.
A few facts on why Barnardos deserves our help
- Barnardos Ireland’s leading national children’s charity, works to give vulnerable children a better chance – because childhood lasts a lifetime
- Barnardos worked with over 21,000 children and their families in 2019 in its 41 centres nationwide
- Barnardos works with vulnerable children and families who have been affected by traumatic life events such as abuse, parental mental health, neglect, separation, and bereavement & addiction issues.
- At the outbreak of Covid 19, Barnardos was declared an essential service and has been at the frontline providing practical and emotional support for vulnerable families.