One Massive Throwback Thursday in aid of Barnardos

This Thursday on 2FM, is gonna be pretty special…

For one day only, the station’s going old school, all day!

The biggest Dance, Hip Hop, RnB and Pop anthems from the 90’s.

It’s one massive Throwback Thursday and the reason we’re doing it, is to raise some much needed funds for Barnardos.

They need your donations so they can keep doing what they do, which is to try to make sure every child gets to have a childhood to remember.

So all day Thursday, with every track we’re gonna take you back to your childhood as we ask you to support those childhoods that need our help today.

And you can do that by donating what you can at Barnardos.ie.

Or by texting the word BARNARDOS to 5-0-3-0-0 right now, to donate €4.

100% of your donation goes to Barnardos across most network operators. Some operators may apply VAT which means a minimum of €3.60 goes to Barnardos. Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278

A few facts on the difference your donation can make

€4 could provide a child with a nutritious breakfast in our Barnardos breakfast clubs.

€10 could provide a child with warm nutritious dinners during our weekly Barnardos after school clubs.

€30 could provide a box of basic baby essentials like nappies, wipes and formula.

€100 could go towards providing specialised counselling and intensive parenting support to a family in crisis.

A few facts on why Barnardos deserves our help