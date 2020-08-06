Fontaines D.C. live in 2FM’s Studio 1

Fontaines D.C. live from 2FM’s Studio 1 with an incredible recording of A Hero’s Death.

Fontaines D.C. joined Dan Hegarty for a chat ahead of their exclusive live performance ‘A Night in Montrose, Dublin’ where they performed their brand new album ‘A Hero’s Death’ in it’s entirety for the very first time!

Dan caught up with Conor Curley and Conor Deegan to chat about the new album.

“Whenever we wrote and recorded Dogrel, no one was really listening to us so we wanted to carry on that attitude onto this one…”

Watch their 2FM exclusive performance of the title track ‘A Hero’s Death’ below