BIMM Dublin Launches Music & Audio Production Diploma Scholarship with RTÉ 2FM

The RTE 2FM Music and Audio Production Diploma Scholarship at BIMM Institute Dublin

We’re excited to announce the third RTE 2FM ‘BIMM Institute Dublin Diploma in Music & Audio Production’ Scholarship. It’s part of our commitment to continue supporting and shaping the Irish music scene through market-leading courses, unrivalled connections and innovative scholarships with some of the industry’s biggest brands.

This scholarship will offer one lucky student the opportunity to study our year-long Music and Audio Production Diploma course free of charge. If you’re interested in applying for the scholarship, please submit an application to info@bimm.ie before 10th August 2020.

“Here in BIMM, we are delighted to continue working with Ireland’s biggest supporter of new Irish music,” says Alan Cullivan, College Principal at BIMM Institute Dublin. “RTE 2FM give such amazing support to new Irish artists, it’s a very easy relationship to have and we are extremely excited for the future, and most importantly, for the scholarship recipient to get such great support.”

Adam Fogarty, Head of Music at RTE 2FM, echoes the excitement about our two organisations once again coming together to support the next generation of Irish music. “RTE 2FM are once again delighted to partner with BIMM Institute Dublin for The RTE 2FM Music and Audio Production Scholarship at BIMM Institute Dublin,” he says.

Adam continues: “Supporting Irish artists and collaborating with the wider Irish music industry is important to RTE 2FM and its place within the Irish music scene. Through this scholarship, we hope the lucky applicant can develop their skill set to grow their career in music, and contribute positively to the Irish music scene.”

Our previous Scholarship winners were Nabil Jamal (2018) and Kieran French (2019). Both agree that winning the scholarship has allowed them to develop their passion and skills, as well as lead to amazing – if not life-changing – opportunities:

“Studying at BIMM helped me to understand how to utilise several production techniques and software that are essential in the music industry. I had very little knowledge of sounds and software like ProTools or Logic before, but now, I can develop something to a professional standard. I feel more confident now. Thanks to 2FM and BIMM for the opportunity of a lifetime.” –

Nabil Jamal, 2018 Scholarship Winner

“I’ll never forget the phone call I received from BIMM telling me I’d won. It was a huge feeling of joy and relief. Receiving a scholarship from RTE 2FM – one of the biggest radio stations in Ireland – is a huge honour and something I’m so grateful for. It has given me the confidence, motivation and support to put everything I have into becoming a successful audio engineer and producer. Thank you so much 2FM and BIMM!”

– Kieran French, 2019 Scholarship Winner

Why choose our Diploma in Music and Audio Production?

This part-time course serves as a fundamental introduction to Music and Audio Production. It’s designed to provide you with the core knowledge, technical and creative skills needed for a range of creative industries, such as music production, audio engineering, broadcast, audio for games, corporate audio, post-production, audio system installation and pro-audio sales.

Course Leader Stephen O’Brien explains that the classes are very practical and focus on experiential learning. “Students are tasked with simulating real scenarios,” he says. “Alongside recording bands, they run a live broadcast, overdubbing and syncing dialogue on adverts, creating a 3-minute VOX pop radio interview and field recordings. The students also assist in recording all the BIMM singles in the studio under the guidance of a producer and this provides great networking opportunities.”

You’ll be taught by a highly-skilled team of established music industry professionals and be surrounded by high-tech, cutting-edge facilities. All our course lecturers are currently working in the industry and include Mastering Engineer Fergal Davis (Muse, Sinead O’Connor, Ben Folds), Producer Engineer Stephen O’Brien (Hal, Cathay Davey, RTE Junior, Disney), amongst others. There are also guest lecturers to cover specific topics, such as Ber Quinn (Divine Comedy, The Villagers, John Grant) for live sound.

Speaking on his experience throughout the course, Nabil (2018 Scholarship Winner) says: “My year at BIMM has been great. I really felt like I fit in. Being surrounded by fellow musicians who are all eager to answer and ask the same questions that I had was fantastic.”

“As well as getting to know my craft in more detail, I also found some great friends. BIMM is a perfect environment for any musician… [I was also able to perform] my first single, Dog Wit A Bone in front of my friends and fellow students [at the End Of Term gig], which has to be my favourite moment.”

Want to find out more?

Attend our Virtual Open Day on Thursday 16th July to hear more about our scholarship – and learn more about our diplomas in general. Book your place now.

How to apply for our RTE 2FM Diploma Scholarship

Please request an application form by emailing the BIMM Institute Dublin Admissions team at info@bimm.ie or call +353 1 5133 666

Return the completed application form via email to info@bimm.ie before the 10th August 2020

Once you have applied, we will contact you with details of the interview. You will receive at least 10 days’ notice of your scheduled interview time

Bring along any relevant material to your interview that demonstrates your experience in music and audio production

International applicants are welcome and Skype interviews can be arranged if you’re unable to attend your interview

Want to come and join us at BIMM Institute Dublin? Enquire now and start your life in music, or contact our friendly team at dublin@bimm.ie.