The best of the Cranberries – covered by the best of Irish music.

The music of the Cranberries is now getting a new make-over with a tribute album that features 11 of the best and brightest names on the Irish music scene including Aimee, Moncrief, Sorcha Richardson, Walking On Cars and Sinead O’Connor! Each performing their own version of a song from the Cranberries.

With consent from the band – Salvation, the music of the Cranberries will get its Irish release on Universal Records early next year and will benefit Pieta – The Suicide Prevention Charity – which is another good reason to celebrate this incredible album.

But to complete this project – we need your help!

How would you like to design the cover of this special Cranberries covers album.

We’re asking 2fm listeners and members of the design community to submit your original design for the new album sleeve. That means your winning design could find itself on the front cover of this special album cd case in every record store in Ireland. It’s a unique prize. But you have to work fast!

We need your design by Friday, August 7th.

For the music we asked the chosen acts to go back to the original versions for inspiration. For the design we are asking you to do the same.

Take a good long look at the sleeves of the Cranberries albums and get those creative juices flowing.

It could be a photograph, it could be a painting, whatever it is it must be at least:

242mm width X 240mm height.

Submissions can be sent to cranberries@rte.ie by no later than Friday, August 7th.

For designers:

The final print size for the cd cover is 121mm width by 120mm height. There will be a 3mm bleed surrounding the trim size. The submissions will need to be a minimum of 300dpi to a size of no less that 242mm x 240 or proportional to that size.

One useful hint!

We recommend you do not use published band images or any other copyright-sensitive material in your cover entry as we cannot guarantee rights to re-publish on the sleeve.

Term & Conditions:

This competition is only available to people on the island of Ireland.

The winner will be required to grant a free, perpetual copyright licence to Universal Music Ireland for use of the winning artwork in conjunction with the advertising, marketing and sale of the Album.

If the winner does not do so in a reasonable time, RTE reserves the right to withdraw the prize and select an alternative winner.

Universal Music Ireland will provide the winner with a suitable credit in the Album artwork and wherever such a credit is customarily given.

All standard RTÉ Competition T&C’s apply, click here for more info.