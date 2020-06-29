Make a hair appointment with the Tracy Clifford show this week

Tracy joins up with Centra, to welcome back the country’s Hairdressers!

Oh, how we’ve missed you!

Keeping our tresses in check and our bangs at bay! Our hair needs you, now more than ever!

And to celebrate your return, we’ve got Centra “Welcome back” packs to give-away all week.

Included in there, we’re thinking the essentials!

Maybe start by treating yourself to the fresh red fruit flavours of a chilled bottle of Centra’s exclusive French “ CHIC Pepée Rosé” and go from there, the choice is yours with a three hundred euro voucher to spend on yourself at your local Centra and that’s just for coming on-air you could actually win more!

So hairdressers of Ireland, Tracy wants to hear from you all this week from twelve!

Competition terms and conditions apply see here.

Enjoy alcohol responsibly