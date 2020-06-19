WIN WESTLIFE! (literally)

From Croke Park to your door!

Today Monday, 22nd June, 2FM’s Jennifer Zamparelli’s Show announced that listeners can be in with a chance to win an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime private performance by Ireland’s biggest pop band, Westlife.

Have Westlife sing at your wedding, birthday, hen party, anniversary, christening, summer barbecue or an occasion of your choice. Shane, Nicky, Kian and Mark have offered to give their biggest fan an exclusive concert in a location of their choice while also helping a whole host of great causes for RTÉ Does Comic Relief.

Westlife want to help raise more than just a smile by raising as much money as possible from people’s donations which go directly to Community Foundation for Ireland who will be distributing the monies raised to a variety of great Irish charities.

To be in with a chance to win an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime private performance just text WESTLIFE to 50300 now!

Speaking about the once-in-a-lifetime competition, Westlife said: “We are super excited to be supporting RTE does Comic Relief by giving someone the chance of a very special performance at their own one off event – maybe even at a wedding! This has the potential to be one of the craziest things we have been involved in to date. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a great cause! We urge everyone to get involved and do their bit for Comic Relief.”

Are you the biggest Westlife fan? Is there someone in your life who would love the prize? Tune into RTÉ 2FM from Monday 22nd June to be within a chance to win this amazing prize while raising money for a great cause.

Westlife have sold over 55 million records worldwide. They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide and as a live act have sold 5 million concert tickets globally.

RTÉ Comic Relief will be broadcast live from 8.00pm on Friday 26th June with guests joining in the fun from across the country and further afield for an unmissable night’s entertainment worth staying in for.

Full Terms and Conditions are available HERE

So text WESTLIFE now to 50300

Text costs €4.00.

The Community Foundation for Ireland will receive a minimum of €3.60.

Service Provider: LikeCharity. Helpline: 076 6805278.

Text line will close at midnight Thursday 25th.