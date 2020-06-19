On the weekend that they were supposed to have their biggest festival yet, Sea Sessions have just released a brilliant highlights video with footage from the last 12 festivals. Since 2008 the lineups have always been top quality and really eclectic from the likes of Dermot Kennedy to Kelis, Clean Bandit to Tinie Tempah, Walking on Cars to Rudimental, Bastille to Dizzee Rascal and loads more besides.

Festival Director Ray O’Donoghue says “We know summer 2020 has been written off from the point of view of festivals and events but I really think summer 2021 will be huge. There’s tremendous good will out there and a huge proportion of our audience have held on to their tickets for 2021. On a positive note we’ve more time to plan the biggest and best festival yet!”

Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth says “We really miss Sea Sessions this year in Bundoran. Every year it’s a huge bonus to the town and brings in people from all over Ireland and abroad. It’s great news that they’re back in 2021. We can’t wait!”

Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival

Back In 2021

www.seasessions.com