Unlimited chances to win with Vodafone and 2FM

This week, Dorieann and Eoghan team up with Vodafone who now offer unlimited data to all their bill paying customers.

And thanks to Vodafone, we’ve got thousands of euro in cash to give-away this week and to be with a chance of winning some of it we’re asking you to tell us how you’re staying connected while staying at home.

As a country there’s been unlimited level so creative shown already when it comes to using technology to stay connected – like Zoom quiz nights with mates, sports teams video whatsapp training sessions and face-time music lessons.

So to win yourself a cash prize each morning we’re asking you to tell us what you’re doing from home to stay connected, the more creative you’re being, the more chance you have of winning.

Join Doireann and Eoghan each morning from seven to find out how you can win.

RTE Competition terms and conditions apply see here.

As part of the prize, winners agree to participate in publicity relating to the competition and Vodafone’s Unlimited offer.