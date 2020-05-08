IYMAS LIVE FACEBOOK GIG

This Saturday would have been Youth Work Irelands Irish Youth Music Awards National Day in Croke Park but due to Covid 19 they are rescheduling the event to later in the year.

For those of you that don’t know the Irish Youth Music Awards or IYMAs is an all island youth music educational programme and to date over 100,000 young people have taken part in it or benefited from it. We are very happy to be a partner as part of the programme alongside BIMM Institute Dublin, IMRO and lots more. This programme empowers our future musicians and creatives around Ireland.

The good news is that this Saturday May 9th they will be hosting a free gig on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/irishyouthmusicawards/ to mark the day with this gig kicking off at 3pm.

The gig will feature four previous participants from the IYMAs programme with one act from each province in Ireland performing as part of it. These include IYMAs BIMM Bursary awardee Sinead Ann, Daragh Mc Sloy and Ava Somers who have both represented their counties at the IYMAs National Day at Croke Park and IYMAs song writing awardee Kenan Flannery.