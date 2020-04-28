We’re asking you to Join us with Electric Ireland in supporting Pieta’s Darkness in to Light, Sunrise appeal

Across 2FM, between now and May 9th we’re asking you to join Electric Ireland and ourselves in getting behind this very important appeal in aid of Pieta.

With Darkness in to Light postponed, Pieta is now facing a real funding crisis as this was their major fundraiser each year, with over 200,000 people supporting it in 2019.

So now they really need help and Electric Ireland who have sponsored Darkness in to Light since 2013 along with everyone here in 2FM are asking you to support their Darkness in to Light, Sunrise appeal.

You can do that two ways –

Firstly and really importantly, we’re looking for you to help fund Pieta and the vital services it provides for people in crisis, by donating what you can now @ darknessintolight.ie

And secondly, just because we can’t all walk together this year, it doesn’t mean we still can’t all come together as a community of hope.

So from your homes, at sunrise on May 9th, around 5.30am, we’re asking you to join 2fm, Pieta and Electric Ireland… in supporting those affected by suicide.

As the line goes, “In the Darkest times, we’re brighter together” so on May 9th please get up and be part of this sunrise moment that we hope to make brighter than ever, by everyone sharing their sunrise moment using the #DIL2020.

For more information on why we all need to support this appeal go to Pieta.ie