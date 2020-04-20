Play your part and win with Lidl and 2FM

This week on 2FM we’re teaming up with Lidl.

Their stores are all stepping up and doing all they can, with elderly shopping hours introduced, they’ve hands santizers as you enter, screens at the check outs plus of course they’re looking after the shelves so we’re all able to look after ourselves.

And thanks to Lidl we want to give a massive nod of respect to another group doing all they can at the minute, we’re talking about all you families out there, who are making a real difference by staying at home right now!

It’s not easy keeping everyone entertained, day after day, we know!

So along with Lidl we want to thank you for playing your part by giving you a chance to star in a part of some of our favourite movie scenes. Each day we’re going ask you to re-enact a scene at home for us and whatsapp your entry in to us for a chance to win!

We’ve got thousands of euro in Lidl vouchers to give-away across the week so along with it being a bit of fun, you could also end up getting the Lidl shopping sorted for a few weeks too.

Keep listening for all the info on how to enter and see our insta stories for more

Competition terms and conditions apply see here