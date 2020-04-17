Win a new iPhone 11 before 6pm today

It’s Friday, it’s nearly the weekend and we think it’s time to give away something big on the station.

So with the message of staying at home and staying safe being so important, we thought we’d help with the staying in touch part.

And what better way to do it, then with a brand new iPhone 11!

If there’s ever a time for an upgrade, it’s gotta be now with all our phones being worked that extra bit harder at the minute!

So before 6pm today someone listening to 2FM’s gonna win themselves a brand new iPhone 11.

To be in with a chance of winning it, all you gotta do is answer this very simple question.

Which one of these famous actors has been spotted around Dalkey over the last few weeks.

Is it A) Matt Damon or B) Ben Afleck

Which one of these famous actors has been spotted around Dalkey over the last few weeks.

Is it A) Matt Damon or B) Ben Afleck

If you think you know the answer, text the word WIN followed by your answer and name to 5-7-1-1-1. Lines will close at 5.45pm today April 17th. You must be 18 or over to enter! This competition is open to residents of Republic of Ireland only.

And remember you’ve gotta answer our call to win! So if you do hear your phone ringing just after 5.45pm today and it’s from a number you don’t recognise, make sure you answer the feckin thing!