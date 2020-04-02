NEVERGIVEUPONACHILDEVER – BECAUSE CHILD ABUSE DOES NOT STOP IN A PANDEMIC

TO DONATE €4 TEXT CHILDHOOD TO 50300

WEEK 2 LINE UP ANNOUNCED

ISPCC / CHILDLINE in association with RTÉ 2FM, along with some of Ireland’s top artists have come together to present a two week long digital live music event in support of children in Ireland.

Since last Friday 27th March, fans have been tuning in from 7pm nightly, to live performances through each artist’s official Instagram account. Performances have also been broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM every evening for thirty minutes. People have been donating in support of Childline and the ISPCC through text and online donations and can continue to do so into Week 2.

Hozier gave a very special and exclusive performance live on the Late Late Show last Friday 27th March, where he made an emergency appeal live to the viewers. Hozier’s Friday night live stream was followed nightly by Danny O’Reilly, Wild Youth, Kodaline, Dermot Kennedy and Picture This. Gavin James will perform tonight, Thursday 2nd April.

We are delighted to now announce the full line up for week 2, starting Friday 3rd April at 7pm.

FRI 3 APRIL – MARK FEEHILY – @markusmoments

SAT 4 APRIL – WALKING ON CARS – @walkingoncars

SUN 5 APRIL – HUDSON TAYLOR – @hudtaymusic

MON 6 APRIL – ORLA GARTLAND – @orlagartland

TUES 7 APRIL – SEAN AND CONOR PRICE – @sean_and_conor_price_music

WED 8 APRIL – LYRA – @thisislyra

THURS 9 APRIL – NIALL HORAN – @niallhoran



Announcing the much needed fundraising campaign on the Jennifer Zamparelli Show on 2FM last week, President of the ISPCC, Caroline Downeysaid; “The ISPCC mantra is never give up on a child ever, and child abuse does not disappear in a pandemic, if anything it increases. The stress among young people, being sexually, physically and emotionally abused and the added stress of the pandemic is putting huge demands on the Childline service. All fundraising has ceased, we are in dire need of the public support because 90% of our funding comes from the kindness and generosity of the Irish public. Through the support of all the incredible artists who are taking part and RTÉ 2FM, we hope that this new form of fundraising will enable us to keep our ISPCC/CHILDLINE service open and running 24 hours in these unprecedented times. Childline is a vital service for children in Ireland. And we ask if you can afford it please support us by donating €4 by texting the word ‘childhood’ to 50300 and if you have a little more to spare, please go on line https://www.ispcc.ie/donate-now

Head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy said; “2FM have partnered with the ISPCC over the last number of years and because of the 2FM Christmas Ball we have raised €600,000 each year for the charity. None of this could happen without the ISPCC president Caroline Downey. But this year we can’t wait until Christmas for your help. We need it now. So the artists are coming to you live from their homes on Instagram and 2FM. Come on, dance and sing at home and share it on your social using the #NeverGiveUpOnChildEver and create Ireland’s first ever remote festival. Please donate if you can.”

Listen to Caroline Downey’s interview with Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM here: https://soundcloud.com/rte2fm/caroline-downey-chats-to-jen-zamparelli – “All fundraising as we have known it has come to a stop so you do have to become creative. We decided to do a fundraiser in aid of the ISPCC – who is in dire need of funding, there’s been a 59% increase in calls to the charity since 17th March. Our volunteers are still going in, it’s a vital service, we need to stay open”

