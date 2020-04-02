MIND YOURSELF

Sometimes it’s good to talk. Especially now!

There are many organisations in Ireland who offer a listening service for your issue. These lines are run by people who understand the situation. They will listen and offer support to everybody who calls them and they are free.

Choose the organisation best able to help your particular situation and don’t be afraid to give them a call, they are ready to listen in a non-judgemental way, and they are there to try to help you.

Pieta House:1800 247 247 or Text “Help” to 51444

If you are feeling suicidal or are self-harming, Pieta House provides support on their helpline, as well as free counselling, therapy and support to individuals, couples and children who have been bereaved by suicide. Their Helpline operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

www.pieta.ie

Samaritans: 116 123

For immediate support, about whatever’s bothering you, Samaritans’ provide a 24-hour helpline

www.samaritans.org

Teen-Line: 1800 833 634

Teenline is committed to helping improve the social and emotional health and well-being of all young people, regardless of race, religion or sexuality by providing them with a friendly, confidential, non-judgmental helpline and support service. Helpline operates 8-11pm everyday

Rape Crisis Centre: 1800 77 88 88

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is a national organisation offering a wide range of services to women and men who are affected by rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment or childhood sexual abuse. The services include a national 24-hour helpline, one to one counselling, court accompaniment, outreach services, training, advocacy and lobbying.

www.drcc.ie

MABS: 0761 07 2000

MABS (Money Advice and Budgeting Service) is the State’s money advice service, guiding people through dealing with problem debt for more than 20 years. MABS is free, confidential and independent.

www.mabs.ie

Support Email: helpline@mabs.ie

Aware: 1800 80 48 48

The Aware Support Line service is a service available to anyone, over the age of 18, who is seeking support and information about issues relating to their own mood or the mood of others, or who experiences depression or bipolar disorder. Helpline operates Monday – Sunday, 10am-10pm

www.aware.ie

Childline: 1800 666 666

Childline is a part of the ‘The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children’ (ISPCC) Their helpline is manned 24 hours a day, everyday. Childline offer advice and support to children and young people under 18 years of age.

www.childline.ie

BodyWhys: 01 2107906

Bodywhys is the national voluntary organisation supporting people affected by eating disorders.

The helpline is open to everyone, and operates for two hours a day, six days per week. Check out their website for daily times

www.bodywhys.ie

The National LGBT Helpline: 1890 929 539

This is a confidential, listening, support and information service for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. The service is also used by people who are questioning if they might be LGBT as well as the family and friends of LGBT people. The service operates 7-9pm Monday to Friday and Weekends 4-6pm

www.lgbt.ie

The Gender Identity Family Support Line: 01 907 3707

Provides listening and support service for families of trans and gender non-conforming people in Ireland.

Call centre open 10am – 12pm on Tuesdays and 6pm – 9pm on Sundays

Parentline: 1890 927277



Parentline is a free, national, confidential helpline that offers parents support, information and guidance on all aspects of being a parent and any parenting issues. Sometimes all parents need is a friendly, listening ear. You are not on your own. Parentline volunteers are extensively trained in listening and counselling skills.

www.parentline.ie

Focus Ireland: 01 881 5950

Focus Ireland is Ireland’s leading not for profit working to prevent people from becoming, remaining or returning to homelessness.

www.focusireland.ie

Support Email: help@focusireland.ie

Simon Community: 018720815

Dublin Simon Community work to prevent and address homelessness in Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow, Meath, Louth, Cavan and Monaghan. They provide services at all stages of homelessness and enable people to move to a place they can call home.

www.dubsimon.ie

Women’s Aid: 1800 341 900

Women’s Aid is a leading national organisation that has been working in Ireland to stop domestic violence against women and children since 1974.

www.womensaid.ie

Men’s Development Network: 1800 816 588

Advice and support for Male victims of domestic abuse AND for men who have been abusive or fear their own temper may lead to them doing something that they regret during the current period of confinement

www.mens-network.net

Email: mal@mens-network.net