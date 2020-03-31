Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, March 31
Santigold (feat: Karen O) – ‘Go!’
SYLK – ‘What I Really Need’
The Prodigy – ‘Spitfire’
Squid – ‘Sludge’
Booka Brass Band – ‘Trip The Switch’
Mezerg – ‘Welcome Theremin’
Meljoann – ‘Company Retreat’
Guns N Roses – ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’
Touts – ‘Can’t Blame Me’
The Murder Capital – ‘Love Love Love’
Compulsion – ‘Fast Songs’
Sister Ghost – ‘Bruised Fruit’
Jacknife Lee (feat: Open Mike Eagle) – ‘Made It Weird’
Onra – ‘Smoking Buddha’
The Expert – ‘Ravensdale’
The Mike Flowers Pop – ‘Wonderwall’
Jehnny Beth – ‘Flower’
Hour 2:
Savages – ‘Husbands’
The Scratch – ‘War Of The Buttons’
Interference – ‘Gold’
Lux Alma – ‘The Shadow’
Indian Queens – ‘Shoot For Sexy’
Gavin Friday – ‘The Slider’
Conor Thornton – ‘Cinema Of Dreams’
Amiina (feat: Lee Hazelwood) – ‘At The Top Of The World’
Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’
Nightmares On Wax – ‘Les Nuits’
Proper Micro NV – ‘Empty Smile’
Mount Alaska – ‘Wave Atlas’
Pearl Jam – ‘Just Breathe’
Pearl Jam – ‘Buckle Up’
Flecks – ‘You Bet I Would’