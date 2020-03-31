Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, March 31

Santigold (feat: Karen O) – ‘Go!’

SYLK – ‘What I Really Need’

The Prodigy – ‘Spitfire’

Squid – ‘Sludge’

Booka Brass Band – ‘Trip The Switch’

Mezerg – ‘Welcome Theremin’

Meljoann – ‘Company Retreat’

Guns N Roses – ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’

Touts – ‘Can’t Blame Me’

The Murder Capital – ‘Love Love Love’

Compulsion – ‘Fast Songs’

Sister Ghost – ‘Bruised Fruit’

Jacknife Lee (feat: Open Mike Eagle) – ‘Made It Weird’

Onra – ‘Smoking Buddha’

The Expert – ‘Ravensdale’

The Mike Flowers Pop – ‘Wonderwall’

Jehnny Beth – ‘Flower’

Hour 2:

Savages – ‘Husbands’

The Scratch – ‘War Of The Buttons’

Interference – ‘Gold’

Lux Alma – ‘The Shadow’

Indian Queens – ‘Shoot For Sexy’

Gavin Friday – ‘The Slider’

Conor Thornton – ‘Cinema Of Dreams’

Amiina (feat: Lee Hazelwood) – ‘At The Top Of The World’

Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’

Nightmares On Wax – ‘Les Nuits’

Proper Micro NV – ‘Empty Smile’

Mount Alaska – ‘Wave Atlas’

Pearl Jam – ‘Just Breathe’

Pearl Jam – ‘Buckle Up’

Flecks – ‘You Bet I Would’