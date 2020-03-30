Dan’s Playlist – Sunday, March 29
St. Vincent – ‘Birth In Reverse’
Meljoann – ‘Company Retreat’
The Avalanches – ‘Subways’
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Out Of Control’ (The Avalanches Surrender To Love Mix)
Rejjie Snow – ‘Pink Beetle’
Blur – ‘Beetlebum’
Sinead O’Brien – ‘Fall With Me’
Slyrydes – ‘I Claim To Be Intelligent’
Deap Vally – ‘Gonnawanna’
Deap Lips – ‘Not A Natural Man’
The Flaming Lips – ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Part 1’
The Flaming Lips – ‘Silver Trembling Hands’
Angel Olsen live from The Antigel festival
Hour 2:
James Blake (feat: Rosalia) – ‘Barefoot In The Park’
Patti Smith – ‘Dancing Barefoot’
Aoife Wolf – ‘I Am The Ocean’
Vicktor Taiwo – ‘Letters I Wrote’
Sinking With Love – ‘Bheith Beo’
Sinead O’Connor – Back & Forth:
‘Mandinka’
‘Fourth & Vine’
‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’
‘Visions Of You’ (with Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart)
‘Fire On Babylon’
Imploded View – ‘Don’t Know What To Call This Feeling’
ESG – ‘Dance’
The Natural History Museum – ‘Dewclaw’
Screenreader – ‘O.F.L’