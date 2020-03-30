Dan’s Playlist – Sunday, March 29

St. Vincent – ‘Birth In Reverse’

Meljoann – ‘Company Retreat’

The Avalanches – ‘Subways’

The Chemical Brothers – ‘Out Of Control’ (The Avalanches Surrender To Love Mix)

Rejjie Snow – ‘Pink Beetle’

Blur – ‘Beetlebum’

Sinead O’Brien – ‘Fall With Me’

Slyrydes – ‘I Claim To Be Intelligent’

Deap Vally – ‘Gonnawanna’

Deap Lips – ‘Not A Natural Man’

The Flaming Lips – ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Part 1’

The Flaming Lips – ‘Silver Trembling Hands’

Angel Olsen live from The Antigel festival

Hour 2:

James Blake (feat: Rosalia) – ‘Barefoot In The Park’

Patti Smith – ‘Dancing Barefoot’

Aoife Wolf – ‘I Am The Ocean’

Vicktor Taiwo – ‘Letters I Wrote’

Sinking With Love – ‘Bheith Beo’

Sinead O’Connor – Back & Forth:

‘Mandinka’

‘Fourth & Vine’

‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’

‘Visions Of You’ (with Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart)

‘Fire On Babylon’

Imploded View – ‘Don’t Know What To Call This Feeling’

ESG – ‘Dance’

The Natural History Museum – ‘Dewclaw’

Screenreader – ‘O.F.L’