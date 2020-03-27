Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, March 26
Alex Gough – ‘Fool’
Jain – ‘Makeba’
The Gossip – ‘Jealous Girls’
Gadget & The Cloud – ‘Keep You’ (Kobina Remix)
The Japanese Popstars (feat: Jon Spencer) – ‘Destroy’
The Claque – ‘Hush’
Rollerskate Skinny – ‘Cradle Burns’
Meljoann – ‘AFTB’
U2 – ‘Bullet The Blue Sky’ (Jacknife Lee Remix)
Jacknife Lee (feat: Open Mike Eagle) – ‘Made It Weird’ (Muttlee Remix)
EeAaDdYy – ‘Portobello freestyle’
West Street Mob – ‘Break Dance (Electric Boogie)’
Ultraista- ‘Mariella’
Alpha Chrome Yayo – ‘And That’s What My Friends Call Golf’
Hour 2:
Depeche Mode – ‘Personal Jesus’
Bleeding Heart Pigeons – ‘Real Connection’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Suicide By Star’
Francesca Belmonte – ‘Keep Moving’
False Heads – ‘Whenever You Please’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘Soon’
The Good, The Bad & The Queen live in Berlin:
‘Merrie Land’
‘History Song’
’80’s Life’
‘Kingdom Of Doom’
‘Herculean’
Damon Albarn – ‘Everyday Robots’
Oranges – ‘Scread’
Squid – ‘Sludge’