Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, March 25
Roisin Murphy – ‘Murphy’s Law’
The Chemical Brothers (feat: St. Vincent) – ‘Under Neon Lights’
Warmduscher – ‘Midnight Dipper’ (Soulwax Remix)
Beabadoobee – ‘Space Cadet’
Babylon Zoo – ‘Space Man’
Young Wonder – ‘Intergalactic’
Beastie Boys – ‘Intergalactic’
Ultramagnetic MCs – ‘Travelling At The Speed Of Thought’
Little Simz – ‘Boss’
Willzee & Delush – ‘Dear Friend II’
Foo Fighters – ‘Learn To Fly’
Foo Fighters – ‘This Is A Call’
False Heads – ‘Twenty Nothing’
Overhead, The Albatross – ‘HBG’
Hour 2:
PJ Harvey – ‘Beautiful Feeling’
Vance Kass – ‘Underdose’
Melaine De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’
The Sewing Room – ‘Drugfree’
Oranges – ‘Pink Sun’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Dust & Echoes’
God Is An Astronaut interview
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Fragile’
DJ Mek (feat: Ri-Ra) – ‘Maybe Tomorrow’
Lankum – ‘Bear Creek’
Afro Celt Soundsystem – ‘Whirly Y Reel ‘(Beard & Sandals Mix)
Sim Simma Soundsystem (feat: Denise Chaila) – ‘Man Like Me’
God Knows – ‘who’s Asking’
Neneh Cherry – ‘Man Child’
Ultraista – ‘Ordinary Boy’