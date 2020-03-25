Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, March 24
Nadine Shah – ‘Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)’
The Rapture – ‘Love Is All’
A Guy Called Gerald – ‘Voodoo Ray’
Ultraista – ‘Anybody’
Easy Star All-Stars (feat: Horace Andy) – ‘Airbag’
Radiohead – ‘Paranoid Android’
Ava Archbold – ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip – ‘Letter From God To Man’
Arvo Party – ‘Tennyson’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Remembrance Day’
Daithi – ‘An Irish Goodbye’
Daithi interview
Daithi – ‘Perfect Harmony’
Hour 2:
David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’
Nirvana – ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ (MTV Unplugged)
Naoise Roo – ‘Sick Girlfriend’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Panther’
False Heads – ‘Ink’
Marcy Playground – ‘Sex & Candy’
Synk – ‘Waiting Room’
Grimes – ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’
WOB! – ‘Stay Together’
Primal Scream – ‘Come Together’
Oranges – ‘Meeting With Z’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘Watch The Tapes’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘Pow Pow’