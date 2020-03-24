Dan’s Playlist – Monday, March 23:
SUPERORGANISM – ‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’
SLYK – ‘What I Really Need’
Iggy Pop – ‘Lust For Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)
The Prodigy (feat: Pop Will Eat Itself) – ‘Their Law’
Jilted – ‘KingCon’
Pop Will Eat Itself – ‘Ich Bin Ein Auslander’
Indian Queens – ‘Shoot For Sexy’
THEESatisfaction – ‘Queens’
Ultraista – ‘Save It Til Later’
Big Yawn – ‘Negative Trigger’
AC/DC – ‘War Machine’
AC/DC – ‘Thunderstruck’
Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’
Oranges – ‘Behind The Thought’
Warriors Of The Dysthoteque – ‘Thou Shalt Not Follow’
Hour 2:
Tricky (feat: Martina Topley-Bird) – ‘Pumpkin’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘All Is Violent, All Is Bright’
Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’
Una Keane – ‘3.25am’
Oh Bryan – ‘My Hero’
Beabadoobee – ‘She Plays Bass’
Cathal Murphy – ‘For Better Days’
Montauk Hotel – ‘White Billboards’
False Heads – ‘Comfort Consumption’
Wilt – ‘Dave You Were Right’
Go Swim – ‘Call Sign’
Aul Boy – ‘Natural’
U2 – ‘Out Of Control’
Aine Cahill – ‘Red Hill Mining Town’