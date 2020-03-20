Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, March 19

Fontaines D.C. – ‘Hurricane Laughter’

Ash – ‘A Life Less Ordinary’

Thumper – ‘Ad Nauseam’

Pillow Queens – ‘Favourite’

Roisin Murphy – ‘Murphy’s Law’ (Dub)

Brian Deady – ‘I Can’t Go For That’ (Doo Wop version)

The Scratch – ‘God Slap’

The Frank & Walters – ‘This Is Not A Song’

Flecks – ‘You Bet I Would’

Jilted – ‘KigCon’

David Holmes – ’69 Police’

David Holmes presents The Free Association – ‘Sugarman’

Plutonic Dust – ‘Eskimo Kiss’

Jacknife Lee (feat: Open Mike Eagle) – ‘Made It Weird’ (Muttlee Mix)

Rusangano Family – ‘Bon Voyage’

Hour 2:

Bon Voyage – ‘High Power’ (North Street Rave Mix)

Therapy? – ‘Nowhere’

The Claque – ‘Hush’

Rollerskate Skinny – ‘Thirsty European’

Bedrooms – ‘Bus Lanes’

Girl Band – ‘Aibophobia’

My Bloody Valentine – ‘Sometimes’

Hilary Woods – ‘Tongues Of Wild Boar’

Maija Sofia – ‘The Glitter’

Nealo – ‘October Year’

Blake’s Fortune – ‘Searcher’

Lir – ‘In A Day’

Cathy Davey – ‘Little Red’

The Hitchers – ‘Strachan’

Katie Kim – ‘Your Mountains’