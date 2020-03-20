Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, March 19
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Hurricane Laughter’
Ash – ‘A Life Less Ordinary’
Thumper – ‘Ad Nauseam’
Pillow Queens – ‘Favourite’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Murphy’s Law’ (Dub)
Brian Deady – ‘I Can’t Go For That’ (Doo Wop version)
The Scratch – ‘God Slap’
The Frank & Walters – ‘This Is Not A Song’
Flecks – ‘You Bet I Would’
Jilted – ‘KigCon’
David Holmes – ’69 Police’
David Holmes presents The Free Association – ‘Sugarman’
Plutonic Dust – ‘Eskimo Kiss’
Jacknife Lee (feat: Open Mike Eagle) – ‘Made It Weird’ (Muttlee Mix)
Rusangano Family – ‘Bon Voyage’
Hour 2:
Bon Voyage – ‘High Power’ (North Street Rave Mix)
Therapy? – ‘Nowhere’
The Claque – ‘Hush’
Rollerskate Skinny – ‘Thirsty European’
Bedrooms – ‘Bus Lanes’
Girl Band – ‘Aibophobia’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘Sometimes’
Hilary Woods – ‘Tongues Of Wild Boar’
Maija Sofia – ‘The Glitter’
Nealo – ‘October Year’
Blake’s Fortune – ‘Searcher’
Lir – ‘In A Day’
Cathy Davey – ‘Little Red’
The Hitchers – ‘Strachan’
Katie Kim – ‘Your Mountains’