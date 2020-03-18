Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, March 17

Inhaler – ‘We Have To Move On’

Bantum – ‘Gully’

Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’

Kormac (feat: Irvine Welsh) – ‘Another Screen’

The Radiators From Space – ‘Television Screen’

Fontaines D.C. – ‘Television Screen’

First Class & Coach – ‘Lullabye’

Sweet Jane – ‘War Cry’

Hilary Woods – ‘Cleansing Ritual’

Hilary Woods interview

Hilary Woods – ‘There Is No Moon’

God Is An Astronaut – ‘Fragile’

Mano Le Tough – ‘Dreaming Youth’

Hour 2:

Saint Sister – ‘(feat: Jafaris) – ‘Causing Trouble’ (Kormac Remix)

Van Morrison – ‘Moondance’

Kyoto Love Hotel – ‘I Float’

Jape – ‘Floating’

God Knows – ‘Kettle On’

Gavin Friday – ‘The Slider’

Sprints – ‘Kissing Practice’

Ships – ‘I Can Never’

Paddy Mulcahy – ‘Sunset Connoisseur’

Laura Sheeran – ‘Into The Fire’

That Petrol Emotion – ‘Sensitize’

Slyrydes – ‘I Claim To Be Intelligent’

Virgin Prunes – ‘Pagan Love Song’