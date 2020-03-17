Dan’s Playlist – Monday, March 16

Rejjie Snow – ‘Charlie Brown’

Fight Like Apes – ‘Lend Me Your Face’

The Murder Capital – ‘Feeling Fades’

Sultans Of Ping F.C. – ‘U Talk 2 Much’

Shakalak – ‘Kindness’

Shane McGowan & The Popes – ‘That Woman’s Got Me Drinking’

Sinead O’Brien – ‘Fall With Me’

MuRli (feat: Denise Chaila) – ‘The Enlightenment’

Whipping Boy – ‘A Natural’

Just Mustard – ‘Seven’

The Mary Wallopers – ‘The Turfman From Ardee’

The Pale – ‘Dogs With No Tails’

Bonzai – ‘Bodhran’

AE Mak – ‘Love Flush’

Blink – ‘Would You Kill For Love?’

Danny G & The Major 7ths (feat: Fehdah & Zaska) – ‘Time The Healer’ (Mr Myth ReWork)

Hour 2:

U2 – ‘Discotheque’

Jacknife Lee (feat: Open Mike Eagle) – ‘Made It Weird’

Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’

Will De Burca – ‘Electric Light’

Happyalone – ‘I Need More Than Drugs (Just To Get Me Through The Night)’

Sasha Terfous – ‘Warrior Women’

Tommy KD – ‘Step It Out (Intro)’

Bass Odyssey – ‘Remote Control Soul’

Hilary Woods – ‘Orange Tree’

Si Schroeder – ‘Lavendermist’

Willzee x Delush – ‘Dear Friend II’

BP Fallon – ‘I Believe In Elvis Presley’

Ava Archbold – ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’

Mic Christopher – ‘Listen Girl’

Seamus Fogarty – ‘Carlow Town’