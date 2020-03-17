Here’s everything you need to know

Kodaline, The Script, Picture This, the Coronas, and Lottie Ryan were among some of the names who today launched a RTÉ 2FM campaign to encourage young people to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and create content from their homes in the process.

Called #CreateDontContaminate, it is hoped the RTÉ project will kickstart a movement to keep young people’s energy and spirits up while keeping their families and communities safe.

Each day over the next 14 days, RTÉ’S team of presenters and influencers, also including James Kavanagh, Greg O’Shea, Doireann Garrihy and Eoghan McDermott, will share a new challenge, that will get young people creating while maintaining social distance. Young people are encouraged to make content from anywhere in their house – with creative challenges in music, comedy, dance, art, story-telling, fashion or beauty. The best , funniest and most inventive pieces of content will get a chance to go viral, with help from RTE’s social media platforms.

Each day RTE’s team will be collaborating with creatives, sports personalities and community leaders to choose their favourites.

DAY 1 of the #CreateDontContaminate challenge is a Dance Challenge – How do you ‘Social Distance’ in a dance?

Solo acts only please!

Tag @RTE2FM using #CreateDontContaminate when sharing.

Lottie Ryan, who on Sunday won Dancing with the Stars, was on hand with advice and encouragement. ‘I think this is such a good idea. Not only will it keep us all entertained and hopefully introduce us to some new talent but most importantly, it will get the very important message out there about how important it is for young people to stay home and stay safe. So get dancing like there’s no one watching!’

