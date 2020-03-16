AIMÉE Reveals Lyric Video For Emotive Fan Track “I’m OK”

The lyric video hosts a nostalgic montage of family photos that include Aimée’s mam, who the song beautifully pays tribute to

Ahead of Aimée’s highly anticipated debut EP, ‘Confession’, comes the emotive fan track ‘I’m OK’. This deeply personal track was released to fans last week along with the official announcement of her debut EP, ‘Confession’, set for release on 27th March via Universal Music Ireland.

Today sees the release of the lyric video for ‘I’m OK’

The lyric video hosts a nostalgic montage of family photos that include Aimée’s mam, who the song beautifully pays tribute to.

Of the track ‘I’m OK’, Aimée says;

Losing my Mam was the hardest thing that has ever happened to me. I spent a lot of time blocking it out and not talking about it. I was pretending to be fine. But it turns out I was actually hurting myself more by doing this. Once I started opening up and sharing my bad days and struggles, it really connected me to so many people because so many people are dealing with grief or their own struggles, too. I knew that opening up and writing this song would be hard but knowing how many people this song could possibly touch was exactly why I did it.

Aimée’s eagerly awaited EP, ‘Confession’ is already gathering momentum, ranking a #4 spot on the iTunes Best Seller Pre-Orders last week, while ‘I’m OK’ was added to a string of prominent playlists including NMF UK, NMF Iceland, New Pop UK & A Breath Of Fresh Éire.

Prior to ‘I’m OK’, Aimée released her top 30 Irish radio hit, ‘Don’t Call Me Pretty’, the first track to be taken from her upcoming EP. The pop anthem has received global radio support with numerous stations including The Dominican Republic, Italy, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Nambia, Spain, Switzerland, and 125 stations across the UK.

Aimée has over two million combined streams, to date.

Live Dates

Sea Sessions, Bundoran, Donegal

Body & Soul, Westmeath

Indie20, Cork

No Where We’d Rather Be, Kilruddery House & Gardens, Bray

Sult Festival, Gweedore

Debut EP ‘CONFESSION’ Out 27th March

Pre-Save Here! // Pre-Order Here!

Pre-Order Limited Edition Vinyl from The Record Hub, Here!