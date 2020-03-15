Dan’s Playlist – Sunday, March 15
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Boys In The Better Land’
Indian Queens – ‘Shoot For Sexy’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
Grimes – ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’
Odd Morris – ‘Cold Water’
Therapy? – ‘Church Of Noise’
Scroobius Pip – ‘The Struggle’
Brazilian Girls – ‘Bala Bala’
SYLK – ‘What I Really Need’
God Knows – ‘VHS 3:16’
God Knows interview
God Knows – ‘Who’s Asking?’
Rusangano Family – ‘Heathrow’
Hour 2:
Little Simz – ‘Boss’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Flexin’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘Soon’
Cat Turner – ‘Outside’
Radiohead – Back & Forth:
‘Just’
‘Spectre’
‘Anyone Can Play Guitar’
‘The National Anthem’
‘House Of Cards’
‘Airbag’
Easy Star All-Stars – ‘An Airbag Saved My Dub’
New Pagans – ‘Lily Yeats’
Toy – ‘Kopter’