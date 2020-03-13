Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, March 12
Massive Attack – ‘Teardrop’
Warmduscher – ‘Disco Peanuts’ (Soulwax Remix)
Soulwax – ‘NY Excuse’
Mark Graham Vs King Kong Company (feat: Lawriii Craic) – ‘Lonesome Valley
Nadine Shah – ‘Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)’
Vulpynes – ‘I Can’t Sit Still’
The Golden Horde – ‘Endless Weekend’
Columbia Mills – ‘You’re Not The Answer’
Radiohead live at Balelec (Lausanne, Switzerland in 1994)
‘Black Star’
‘Creep’
‘The Bends’
‘My Iron Lung’
Arvo Party – ‘OV’
Hour 2:
Taken By Trees – ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’
Smoke Fairies – ‘Coffee Shop Blues’
Aoife Nessa Francis – ‘Libra’
Lethal Dialect – ‘The Jungle’
Spearhead – ‘Hole In The Bucket’
Autre Monde – ‘Saturday’
Radiohead live at Balelec (Lausanne, Switzerland in 1994)
‘Fake Plastic Trees’
‘Just’
‘Anyone Can Play Guitar’
‘Street Spirit (Fade Out)’
Bokotono – ‘The Marionette’
Robocobra Quartet – ‘You’ll Wade’
God Knows – ‘Kettle On’