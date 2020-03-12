Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, March 11

Moloko – ‘Fun For Me’

Roisin Murphy – ‘Murphy’s Law’ (Dub)

!!! – ‘Off The Grid’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Zero’

First Class & Coach – ‘Detroit’

The Legendary Tigerman (feat: Peaches) – ‘She’s A Hellcat’

Pearl Jam – ‘Spin The Black Circle’

Les Amazones d’Afrique – ‘Dogon’

Alex Gough – ‘Fool’

The Stone Roses – ‘Fool’s Gold’

Ping Pong Posse Club – ‘Manic For Panic’

Goldfrapp – ‘Ride A White Horse’

Hour 2:

Mango x MathMan (feat: Lisa Hannigan) – ‘Deep Blue’

Rage Against The Machine – ‘Guerrilla Radio’

Sprints – ‘Kissing Practice’

Female Hercules – ‘Gwendolyn’

Robocobra Quartet – ‘Blue Sky Sinking’

Robocobra Quartet interview

Robocobra Quartet – ‘Pinballs’

Radiohead – ‘Bullet Proof Wish I Was’

Ava Archbold – ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’

Scala & Kolacny Brothers – ‘Bittersweet Symphony’

The Verve – ‘Bittersweet Symphony’

Arvo Party – ‘Other Ghosts’

Legion Of Two – ‘Turning Point’

Bedlam Suitcase – ‘Brother Benjamin’