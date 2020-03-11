Paddy Mulcahy Live From Studio 8

Limerick-based composer/producer Paddy Mulcahy gave us one of 2019’s most spellbinding albums in ‘How To Disappear’. It was the culmination of many years work, which has seen his music featured at Cannes Film Festival, London Surf Film Festival, Newport Beach Festival, London Fashion Week & dozens of other events. Paddy performed three tracks in Studio 8, here is one of them ‘Monomania’ filmed in Studio 8 by Richie O’Connor.

You can see Paddy perform live at Dublin’s Unitarian Church on March 28th, Belfast’s First Presbyterian Church on May 6th, and Lost Lane (Dublin) on June 11th.

https://paddymulcahy.com/home