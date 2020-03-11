Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, March 10
The Prodigy – ‘The Day Is My Enemy’
SYLK – ‘What I Really Need’
St. Vincent – ‘Digital Witness’
Meljoann – ‘AFTB’
Peaches – ‘Boys Wanna Be Her’
Arvo Party – ‘Melodie’
Vernon Jane – ‘Over’
Whipping Boy – ‘When We Were Young’
Paddy Mulcahy – ‘Sunset Connoisseur’ (Session)
Orbital – ‘One Perfect Sunrise’
Poppy Ackroyd – ‘Seven’
Lux Alma – ‘The Shadow’
Kitt Philippa – ‘L’
Afro Celt Sound System (feat: Sinead O’Connor) – ‘Release’
Hour 2:
Inhaler – ‘We Have To Move On’
Wilt – ‘Take Me Home’
Warriors Of The Dysthoteque – ‘Thou Shalt No Follow’ (Duncan Gray Remix)
10 Major – ‘Tank Top’
Paddy Mulcahy – ‘Sunday’s Child’ (Session)
Paddy Mulcahy interview
Paddy Mulcahy – ‘Monomania’ (Session)
Radiohead – ‘Bones’
Robocobra Quartet – ‘Try Hard’
Flecks – ‘You Bet I Would’
Lethal Dialect – ‘Strawberry Glue’
John Cooper Clarke – ‘Beasley Street’