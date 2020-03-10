Dan’s Playlist – Monday, March 9
Gossip – ‘Standing In The Way Of Control’
Warmduscher – ‘Disco Peanuts’ (Decius Remix)
Electric Six – ‘Danger High Voltage’
Indian Queens – ‘Shoot For Sexy’
Run DMC (feat: Aerosmith) – ‘Walk This Way’
The Murder Capital – ‘Love Love’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’
Lethal Dialect – ‘Get To My Dreams Part 2’
Santigold – ‘You’ll Find A Way’ (Switch & Sinden Remix)
Shakalak – ‘Kindness’
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Winter In The Sun’
The Boomtown Rats – ‘Looking After No.1’
Ultraista – ‘Anybody’
Femme – ‘Fever Boy’
Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’
Hour 2:
Kurt Vile – ‘Pretty Pimpin’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘First Prize Bravery’
The Lemonheads – ‘The Outdoor Type’
Swimmers Jackson – ‘Bliss’
Robococra Quartet – ‘Least Violent Time’
Lankum – ‘Bear Creek’
Ashley Mac Isaac – ‘Sleepy Maggie’
Conchur White – ‘Nightdrives’
Arvo Party – ‘Love Above All’
Lemon Jelly – ‘In The Bath’
JyellowL – ‘On The Estate’
Lethal Dialect (feat: Willa Lee) – ‘Get To My Dreams’
Little Simz – ‘Sherbet Sunset’