Dan’s Playlist – Monday, March 9

Gossip – ‘Standing In The Way Of Control’

Warmduscher – ‘Disco Peanuts’ (Decius Remix)

Electric Six – ‘Danger High Voltage’

Indian Queens – ‘Shoot For Sexy’

Run DMC (feat: Aerosmith) – ‘Walk This Way’

The Murder Capital – ‘Love Love’

Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’

Lethal Dialect – ‘Get To My Dreams Part 2’

Santigold – ‘You’ll Find A Way’ (Switch & Sinden Remix)

Shakalak – ‘Kindness’

Fontaines D.C. – ‘Winter In The Sun’

The Boomtown Rats – ‘Looking After No.1’

Ultraista – ‘Anybody’

Femme – ‘Fever Boy’

Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’

Hour 2:

Kurt Vile – ‘Pretty Pimpin’

Sorcha Richardson – ‘First Prize Bravery’

The Lemonheads – ‘The Outdoor Type’

Swimmers Jackson – ‘Bliss’

Robococra Quartet – ‘Least Violent Time’

Lankum – ‘Bear Creek’

Ashley Mac Isaac – ‘Sleepy Maggie’

Conchur White – ‘Nightdrives’

Arvo Party – ‘Love Above All’

Lemon Jelly – ‘In The Bath’

JyellowL – ‘On The Estate’

Lethal Dialect (feat: Willa Lee) – ‘Get To My Dreams’

Little Simz – ‘Sherbet Sunset’