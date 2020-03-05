Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, March 4

Roisin Murphy – ‘Murphy’s Law’ (Dub)

Republic Of Loose – ‘Break!’

RJD2 – ‘Exotic Talk’

Just Mustard – ‘Seven’

Vernon Jane – ‘Over’

Portishead – ‘All Mine’

Mutant Vinyl – ‘Faux Rodeo’

Arlo Parks live at Eurosonic:

‘Cola’

‘Eugene’

‘Black Dog’

Fontaines D.C. – ‘Big’

Melodica Deathship (feat: Sinead Pierce) – ‘Standing On The Hill’

Jiggy – ‘Man Of Aran’

Hour 2:

Cypress Hill – ‘When The Shit Goes Down’

Caribou – ‘Lime’

Video Blue – ‘Dusk Moves’

Dark Tropics – ‘Badlands’

Ash – ‘Burn Baby Burn’

Ash interview

Ash – ‘Shining Light’

Scally – ‘Football’s Greatest’

PJ Harvey – ‘Down By The water’

Aoife Wolf – ‘I Am The Ocean’

Toygirl – ‘Moonlight Velvet’

Air – ‘African Velvet’

Air – ‘Cherry Blossom Girl’

Interference – ‘Vinegar Girl’

Cold Beat – ‘Paper’

Bobby Womack – ‘Across 110th Street’