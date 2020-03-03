Dan’s Playlist – Monday, March 2
LCD Soundsystem – ‘Someone Great’
Cold Beat – ‘Gloves’
Ten Walls – ‘Walking With Elephants’
The Last Boys – ‘Stem Cell Junkie’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Heads Will Roll’
First Class & Coach – ‘Holy Shit’
Interpol – ‘Pioneer To The Falls’
Odd Morris – ‘Cold Water’
Warmduscher (feat: Kool Keith) – ‘Burner’
Gang Gang Dance – ‘Lotus’
Nanu Nanu (feat: Steve Liriks) – ‘The Drop’
Saul Williams – ‘Explain My Heart’
Little Simz – ‘Boss’
God Knows – ‘VHS 3:16’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Sunrise In Aries’
Hour 2:
Radiohead – ‘The Tourist’
Ava Archbold – ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’
Thom Yorke – ‘Impossible Knots’
Caribou – ‘Our Love’
Caribou – ‘Sunny’s Time’
Odd Nosdam – ‘Zone Coaster’
U2 (feat: Johnny Cash) – ‘The Wanderer’
Ash – ‘Walking Barefoot’
Sister Ghost – ‘Bruised Fruit’
Ane Brun – ‘Don’t Run & Hide’
Bjork & David Arnold – ‘Play Dead’
Jiggy – ‘Friday’s Child’
Friedberg – ‘Boom’
Thee UFO – ‘Groove’
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Dublin City Sky’