Dan’s Playlist – Monday, March 2

LCD Soundsystem – ‘Someone Great’

Cold Beat – ‘Gloves’

Ten Walls – ‘Walking With Elephants’

The Last Boys – ‘Stem Cell Junkie’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Heads Will Roll’

First Class & Coach – ‘Holy Shit’

Interpol – ‘Pioneer To The Falls’

Odd Morris – ‘Cold Water’

Warmduscher (feat: Kool Keith) – ‘Burner’

Gang Gang Dance – ‘Lotus’

Nanu Nanu (feat: Steve Liriks) – ‘The Drop’

Saul Williams – ‘Explain My Heart’

Little Simz – ‘Boss’

God Knows – ‘VHS 3:16’

God Is An Astronaut – ‘Sunrise In Aries’

Hour 2:

Radiohead – ‘The Tourist’

Ava Archbold – ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’

Thom Yorke – ‘Impossible Knots’

Caribou – ‘Our Love’

Caribou – ‘Sunny’s Time’

Odd Nosdam – ‘Zone Coaster’

U2 (feat: Johnny Cash) – ‘The Wanderer’

Ash – ‘Walking Barefoot’

Sister Ghost – ‘Bruised Fruit’

Ane Brun – ‘Don’t Run & Hide’

Bjork & David Arnold – ‘Play Dead’

Jiggy – ‘Friday’s Child’

Friedberg – ‘Boom’

Thee UFO – ‘Groove’

Fontaines D.C. – ‘Dublin City Sky’